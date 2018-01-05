Sensex, Nifty closed all time high: Idea, Shree Cement, Yes Bank among biggest large cap gainers

Sensex and Nifty closed at all time high on Friday at 34,153.85 and 10,558.85 respectively. Optimism about December quarter earnings helped Sensex gain 184 points in today's trade. Markets were helped by surge in liquidity due to sustained buying by foreign and domestic investors. Moreover, government's move to obtain Parliament's approval for additional Rs 80,000 crores for bank recapitalization lifted sentiments.

Except energy and oil, all BSE sectoral indices gained with BSE Telecom Index gained the most by 2.75 per cent followed by consumer durables (1.25 per cent) and consumer discretionary goods (0.96 per cent). Idea Cellular leads the gains in BSE Telecom Index and surged by more than 10 per cent on fund raising plan. The company will sell shares worth Rs 3,250 crores to its promoters via preferential allotment.

Yes Bank (5.03 per cent), Adani Ports (3.71 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (3.36 per cent) are the top gainers in Sensex. Indian Overseas Bank gained close to 5 per cent after its board approved the plan to write off Rs 7000 crores of accumulated losses.

Out of 3063 shares that are traded on BSE today, 1709 shares advanced whereas 1226 shares declined. 128 stocks remains unchanged. Among the A category stocks of BSE, Symphony gained the most (17 per cent) followed by Idea Cellular (10.67 per cent) & Lakshmi Machine Works (9.56 per cent).

Both mid-cap and small-cap stocks extended gains with midcap index rose 123 points or 0.69 per cent and small-cap index gained 179 points or 0.92 per cent from the yesterday's trade. More than 67 per cent of the constituent stocks of BSE Mid-cap index gained, whereas in case of BSE Small-cap, over 56 per cent of the constituent stocks gained today.

The rally in Indian markets was also fuelled by yesterday's gain in US markets. Strong US jobs data revived hopes of a firm economic recovery and helped DJIA scaled 25000 for the first time in Thursday's trade. In addition, investors were cheered by gain in Asian markets with Nikkei touched 26 year high whereas HangSeng Index hit 10 year high. South Korea's KOSPI witnessed steep gains amid news that North Korea will meet with South Korea for talks on January 9.