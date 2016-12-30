Sensex, Nifty close 1% higher amid brighter 2017 outlook

The Sensex and Nifty rose more than 2 per cent in the last trading week of 2016, posting more than 1 percent and 2 percent gains, respectively for the whole year.

The Sensex rose for the second consecutive day and closed 260 points higher or 0.99 percent at 26,626 level.

The Nifty too rose 82 points or 1.01 percent higher to close at 8185 level on Friday.

The BSE midcap select index was the top gainer, rising 1.18 percent or 60 points on Friday.

Among sectoral indexes, BSE bankex (0.89 percent) and BSE healthcare 1.11 percent were the top gainers.

"Markets remain in comfortable zone, most of the lull was over in the last month," said Deven Choksey, managing director of KR Choksey Securities.

"Market is expecting positive outlook from budget in subsequent months," Choksey added.

Across the sectors, autos and financials were among the biggest gainers while IT stocks were among the decliners for the year.

Engineers India (9.86 percent) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (4.02 percent) were the top losers on the BSE.

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research and Advisory said once again mid cap space may do well for the next two quarters at least as the economy and overall corporate earnings are likely to remain subdued in the first half of 2017.

In a communication, Chokkalingam said: The second half of 2017 can show some credible improvements in the economy and stock markets provided:

a. The government avoids any more major disruptive policy like banning completely FII investments through participatory notes and aggressive hikes in capital gain taxes. Such measures would lead to lead to significant outflows of FII investments from the Indian stock markets in 2017.

b. Both govt and RBI make efforts in the form of improving investments and cutting down the interest rates, respectively. In such a possible conducive scenario, the market can rise in the second half of 2017 and give overall return of about 15% for 2017. But if any more major disruptive policy is initiated by the government, then 2017 would be a year of disappointment for the third year in a row.

GAIL (3.07 percent) and Sun Pharma (2.59 percent) were the top gainers on the Sensex.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the green.



Global markets



Wall Street closed with slight losses on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,819.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,249.26 The Nasdaq composite lost 6.47 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,432.09.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent to 19,114.37 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to 22,029.80. China's Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,096.81. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.6 percent to 5,665.80. Markets in Southeast Asia were higher. South Korean markets were closed for holiday.