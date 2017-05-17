Sensex, Nifty close at record highs at third straight session; Tata Steel rallies 8%, HUL posts 6.19% profit

The benchmark indices closed at new highs after a flat open and lacklustre performance in the monring on the back of muted global cues.

Sensex ended the day 76.17 pts higher at new closing peak of 30,658.77 while the Nifty gained 13.50 pts to record a closing of 9,525.75.

In intraday trade, the 30-share index gained as much as 110 points to hit its fresh record high of 30,692, while the 50-share Nifty added 20 points to notch its all-time high of 9,532.

Tata Steel rose 7.7 per cent on the BSE after the company's quarterly loss narrowed, while it also agreed to the main terms of a deal for a pension scheme for its British workers. The stock was the best performer on both the bourses.

Dhanlaxmi Bank soared touched its highest since December 2014 after posting a profit in its March quarter. The scrip settled at Rs 42, up 4.7 per cent on the BSE.

Hindustan Unilever posts a 6.19 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,183 crore; total income up 6.39% at Rs 8,969 crore.