Sensex, Nifty close lower for fifth day; auto, banking stocks drag

The market moved in rangebound trade after Asian markets closed mixed and investors were cautious about a Russian retaliation to the killing of its envoy in Turkey.

While the Sensex fell 66.72 points to 26,307 level, the Nifty too closed 21.95 points lower to 8,082 level.

The Indian market closed in the red for the fifth day in a row.

Top gainers on the BSE were Alok Industries (10.71 percent) and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (7.49 percent).

The Sensex traded in a range of 26,241 level and 26,435 level on Tuesday.

Top losers on the 30 stock Sensex were State Bank of India (2.62 percent) and ICICI Bank (2.18 percent).

TCS (2.20 percent) and GAIL (1.11 percent) were the top gainers on the index.

"Investors are cautious about a Russian retaliation and this increase in geo-political tension could see most of them remain on the sidelines," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Securities.

Analysts say the withdrawal of funds by foreign institutional investors and lacklustre market activity at the year-end could see the indexes trade in a small range throughout the month.

Banking and auto stocks fell the most with BSE bankex falling 264 points and BSE auto down 168 points, respectively.

The healthcare stocks too were a drag on the market with BSE healthcare index closing 170 points lower at 14919 level.

Market breadth was negative with 1777 stocks closing in the red against 832 rising on the BSE.

ASIAN MARKETS

Asian markets closed mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 clocked another fresh high for the year, advancing 0.5 percent to 19,494.53, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 percent to 2,041.94. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent to 21,729.06 and the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China dropped 0.5 percent to 3,102.88. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.5 percent to 5,591.10.

Shouting "Don't forget Aleppo! Don't forget Syria!" a gunman killed Russian's ambassador to Turkey, a day before a key meeting on Syria involving Turkey, which backs opponents of Bashar Assad's government, and Russia and Iran, which support the Syrian regime.

