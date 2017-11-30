Five factors why Sensex crashed 453 points, Nifty was down 134 points today

The Sensex and Nifty tumbled off their day's highs during the last hour of trade. While the Sensex fell 453 points to 33,149, the Nifty was down 134 points to 10,226 level. The indexes extended losses in morning trade with the Sensex opening nearly 150 points lower and Nifty falling 60 points to 10,315 level. Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.63%), SBI (2.54%) and Reliance Industries (2.42%) were the top losers on the Sensex. Of 30 Sensex stocks, only Dr. Reddy's (0.45 percent) and NTPC (0.36 percent) closed in the green. We look at why Sensex and Nifty fell today.

Widening fiscal deficit: Fiscal deficit for the April - October 2017 period widened to Rs 5.25 lakh crore, or 96.1 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018. Compared to the same period an year ago, the deficit was 79.3 percent of the full-year target. Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government.

Futures and Options expiry: Market entered the bearish phase today, amid nervousness prevailing since opening ahead of the derivatives expiry today. Experts also cited high valuations as a reason for market fall. "Markets are at quite a high level in terms of valuations; so some amount of correction is normal to expect," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Banking stocks: The BSE Bankex shed 548 points or 1.88 percent with all 10 components closing in the red. PNB, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers. The Bank Nifty too fell 1.80 percent or 463 points to 25,332 level. All 12 Bank Nifty components ended in the red.

Asian markets: Indian markets tracked their Asian counterparts since early morning today. In afternoon trade, the Sensex and Nifty extended losses with Asian markets too losing steam.Taiwan Se Weighted Index closed 1.43 percent or 153 points lower to 10,560 level. Hang Seng too fell 446 points followed by Shanghai SE Composite index which was down 20 points to 3317 level. The Nikkei 225 was the only exception, gaining 127 points to 22,724 level.

North Korean tension: Geo political tension continued to weigh on the global arena after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced missile on Tuesday, putting the US mainland within range, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. In response, the US warned North Korea's leadership it would be "utterly destroyed" if war were to break out after the missile test. State media in North Korea said on Wednesday the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from a newly developed vehicle in a "breakthrough" and that the warhead could withstand the pressure of re-entering the atmosphere.