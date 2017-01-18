Sensex, Nifty ends flat; Tata Steel top gainer

The Indian stock market was trading in green on Wednesday on uptick corporate earnings, ahead of quarterly results from major banks.

The Nifty Bank index hit its highest in two months, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank leading the gains.

The benchmark indices closed flat amid mixed global cues and investor speculation over the Union Budget 2017-18.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 27,257, up 21 points while the broader Nifty50 settled the day above its 8,400-mark, gaining 19 points.

Metal was the top sectoral gainer on Sensex, up over 2% led by gains in NALCO, Hindalco, Vedanta, JSPL and Tata Steel.

Among the poorest performers were Airtel, down 1.3 per cent, and Reliance Industries Ltd which lost 0.3 per cent.

Upcoming earnings report: Axis Bank and Yes Bank are scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

Investor anticipation: The government's annual budget is due on February 1 and investors hope for incentives to support an economy hit by cash shortages after a ban on higher-value banknotes.

