Sensex, Nifty extend losses on global cues

A mix of global and domestic factors have brought bears back into the Indian market.

On Friday, Indian markets extended losses in early trade, after hitting one month lows in the previous session.

While the Sensex was trading 33 points lower at 25,950 level, the Nifty was down 5 points to 7975 level.

On the 30 stock Sensex, Cipla (1.07 percent) and Mahindra and Mahindra (1.01 percent) stocks were the top losers.

Sun Pharma (1.52 percent) and ONGC (0.90 percent) were the top gainers on the Sensex.

Market breadth was marginally positive with 768 stocks advancing against 639 falling on the BSE.

ASIAN MARKETS



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.6 percent to 21,506.05 and Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.5 percent at 3,124.10. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.4 percent to 5,620.61 and Seoul's Kospi was off just under 1 point at 2,036.43. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Jakarta also retreated. New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets advanced

US markets



The Dow shed 23.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,918.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,260.96. The Nasdaq composite dipped 24.01 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,447.42.