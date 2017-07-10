Sensex hits all-time high; TCS, Tata Motors top gainers

The Sensex soared to an all-time high in early trade on Monday amid global markets recording huge gains. At 11:05 am, the index was trading 213 points or 0.68 percent higher at 31,575 level.

The Nifty rose to a high of 9,765 in early trade.

Earlier, the Sensex hit its all-time high of 31,602 level with Bharti Airtel and TCS leading the gains. The stock of country's largest telco Bharti Airtel rose 3.21 percent or 12 points, the most on the 30-stock Sensex.

The TCS stock rose 3.33 percent or 77 points to 2,409 level. Tata Motors too rose 2.67 percent to Rs 448 level.

On the BSE, CARE RATING was the top gainer, rising 8.43 percent or 132 points.

Shriram Transport Finance was the top loser falling 6 percent or 64.65 points at 1026 level.







Market breadth was positive with 1501 stocks advancing against 681 declining on the BSE.



Most Asian stock markets advanced Monday following Wall Street's gains ahead of quarterly earnings and testimony to the U.S. Congress by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1 percent to 25,596.55 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent to 20,055.53. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1 percent 3,214.51 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.7 percent to 5,741.80. Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.1 percent to 2,383.16 and benchmarks in New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines also rose. Taiwan declined.

In the US, stocks climbed after hiring grew at a stronger pace in June. Technology and consumer-focused companies led the way. Technology companies jumped and retailers like Amazon and McDonald's traded higher.







The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 0.6 percent to 2,425.18. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.4 percent to 21,414.34. The Nasdaq composite rose 1 percent to 6,153.08

