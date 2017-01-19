Sensex, Nifty off to a flat start; Axis bank down over 1%

Asian markets edged lower on Thursday's trade after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled possible rise of interest rates in US this year.

In reaction to this, US dollar rebounded after its weak sessions and dropping to its lowest point since early December.

The Indian market opened lower on the back of mixed Asian cues with the Sensex and Nifty trading in the red which later picked momentum.

At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 27,291, up 33 points while the Nifty50 was trading 8,423, gaining 6 points.

Investors continue to remain cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inaugration on Friday.

Adani Ports, NTPC, ITC and Airtel were the top gainers in early morning trade, while Axis Bank and HDFC were the top losers.

Axis Bank and YES Bank lost 1.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively ahead of their quarterly results.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in a week, on a strong dollar and expectations that US producers would boost output even as OPEC's output fell from a record high.

Global Markets

Among the Asian shares, China's Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat, the Hang Seng Index was down 136 points while Japan's Nikkei was ruling over 130 points up.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 19,804.72, down 22.05 points.

