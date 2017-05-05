Sensex slips below 30,000-mark, Crude oil price drop trigger aviation stock rise, Spice Jet surges 7%

LIVE UPDATES

10.25 am:

Asian Paints, Coal India and Adani Ports lead the BSE index gains.



10.12 am:

Aviation stocks seen buzzing in trade on the back of crude oil price drop to 5-month low of $45.

Spice Jet rises 7.07 per cent, Jet Airways is up 5.06 per cent while Intergloble Aviation is up 3.32 per cent on the BSE.



9.23 am:

Markets slips on opening tick. Sensex trades at 30,009.61, plunging 116.60 points (0.39%).

Nifty50 trades at 9,330.95, down 28.95 points (0.31%).



9.19 am:

News: President Pranab Mukherjee signed the NPA ordinance last night.



9.17 am:

Midcaps index is absoltuely flat.

Jet Airways and Interglobe Aviation are trading up over dip in crude prices.

9.16 am:

Three PSU Banks are trading in the red except for State Bank of India.

9.15 am:



Markets hit a quarter percent down in the red at the strike of the bell.

Early morning investor positivity has reversed with Indian bourses ticking in the red.

9.14 am:

Crude oil has fallen to a fresh low of $43 dollars, reports CNBC TV 18.

Aviation stocks can come under focus.

