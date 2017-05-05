Sensex slips below 30,000-mark, Crude oil price drop trigger aviation stock rise, Spice Jet surges 7%

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: May 5, 2017 | 10:28 IST
LIVE UPDATES
10.25 am:
Asian Paints, Coal India and Adani Ports lead the BSE index gains.
ALSO READ: Three reasons why BofA-ML projects RBI rate cut in August
10.12 am:
Aviation stocks seen buzzing in trade on the back of crude oil price drop to 5-month low of $45.
Spice Jet rises 7.07 per cent, Jet Airways is up 5.06 per cent while Intergloble Aviation is up 3.32 per cent on the BSE.
9.23 am:
Markets slips on opening tick. Sensex trades at 30,009.61, plunging 116.60 points (0.39%).
Nifty50 trades at 9,330.95, down 28.95 points (0.31%).
9.19 am:
News: President Pranab Mukherjee signed the NPA ordinance last night.
9.17 am:
Midcaps index is absoltuely flat.
Jet Airways and Interglobe Aviation are trading up over dip in crude prices.
9.16 am:
Three PSU Banks are trading in the red except for State Bank of India.
9.15 am:
Markets hit a quarter percent down in the red at the strike of the bell.
Early morning investor positivity has reversed with Indian bourses ticking in the red.
9.14 am:
Crude oil has fallen to a fresh low of $43 dollars, reports CNBC TV 18.
Aviation stocks can come under focus.