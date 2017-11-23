Sensex rises 26 points to 33,588 level, Nifty closes below 10,350; Bajaj Electricals top gainer on BSE

The Sensex closed marginally higher on Thursday with 21 stocks closing in the red. The BSE Sensex rose 26 points to close at 33,588 level. The Nifty ended flat at 10,348, up 6 points. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:30 pm: BSE midcap index rises 0.3 percent, while smallcap index gains 0.3 percent.

3:00 pm: BSE IT index adds 1.3 percent, TECk index rises 0.8 percent, capital goods and consumer durables indexes gain 0.4 percent, power and energy indexes end 0.3 percent higher.

2:30 pm: YES Bank selected in MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ESG Leaders index and MSCI ACWI SRI Index.

2:00 pm: Indian Bank gets SEBI permission to raise capital via QIP.

1:15 pm: Monsanto India net profit in September-quarter last year was Rs 2.79 crore as per Ind-AS ; revenue from operations was Rs 102 crore. Monsanto India shares slip 0.5 percent to Rs 2,500.

12:44 pm: Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets tentative approval from US FDA for tadalafil tablets USP; shares slip 0.4 percent to Rs 440.

12:17 pm: Infosys shares rise 2.4 percent to Rs 989 in morning trade; stock is top percentage gainer on NSE Nifty.

12:15 pm: SBI Life Insurance has increased investments in the metals, oil and gas sectors as a rise in energy and metals prices is set to drive growth in commodity stocks, the insurer's chief investment officer Gopikrishna Shenoy said.

12:13 pm: Aptech shares rise as much as 17.1 percent to their its highest since January 2008; now up 16 percent in morning trade.

11:10 am: Biocon launches Krabeva biosimilar Bevacizumab for treating several types of cancer in India. Biocon shares rise 2.37 percent to Rs 418 in early trade.

10:44 am: Dilip Buildcon shares rise 4.9 percent to Rs 931.

10:22 am: Market trading rangebound with a hint of positive bias. Nifty up 5 points at 10,347 and Sensex rises 6 points to 33,568 level.

10:15 am: Market regulator Sebi has approved Bank of India's (BoI) proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the state-owned bank said.

9: 40 am: Rupee opens 11 paise higher at 64.80 against US dollar

9:35 am: Big bang changes in GST law is on the anvil to ease rules and procedures.

9:30 am: Winter Session of Parliament expected to start from December 15.

9:20 AM: Asian markets are trading mixed taking cues from the soft closing seen in US markets. In Europe, markets closed slightly in red as investors digested the UK budget and corporate earnings. Britain on the other hand hiked its funds for Brexit preparations as it slashed growth forecasts over the next five years. US markets closed on a soft note after Federal Reserve released the minutes of its previous meeting which showed that the policy makers are largely positive about the economy but worry that market prices are getting out of hand. Markets will remain shut for Thanksgiving holiday today.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed 83 points or 0.25 percent higher at 33,561 level. The Nifty rose 15 points to end below the 10,350 level.