MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises more than 400 points in early trade on Moody's upgrade for Indian economy, Nifty up over 1 percent

The Sensex and Nifty logged over 1 percent gains in Friday's trade after Moody's Investor Services lifted India's local and foreign currency debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa3, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will enhance the economy's high growth potential. Giving a thumbs up to the recently introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST), the ratings agency said the reform will promote productivity by removing barriers to interstate trade. The rating agency said that the reforms will improve the business climate in the country and raise productivity. At 9: 24 am, the Sensex was trading 379 points higher, and Nifty was trading at 10,327 level, up 112.35 points. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

9: 43 am: Tata Steel (2.84 percent), ICICI Bank (2.76 percent), SBI (2.67 percent) and HDFC (2.13 percent) are the top gainers on the Sensex.

9: 41 am: Market breadth is bullish with 1479 stocks rising against 340 falling on the BSE.

9: 30 am: Banking stocks lead the rally, Bank nIfty trading near new high of 25,840.

9:26 am: Rupee opens at 64.66 level. The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened marginally against the US dollar at 65.32 against the dollar, down 0.17% from its Wednesday's close of 65.21. So far this year, the rupee has gained 4%.

9: 20 am: In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.08 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.36, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.02 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29. The S&P and the Dow posted their largest daily percentage gains in more than two months.