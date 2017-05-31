Sensex, Nifty slip in opening; Mahindra & Mahindra gains 4%

The benchmark indices opened in the red with a soft begining with no major cues from Wall Street. However, Asian markets were high on the back of a good Chinese factory activity numbers.

Indian markets were trading flat ahead of the Q4 GDP data.

At 9.36 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,179.66, up 20.26 points (0.07%) while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,633.20, up 8.65 points (0.09%).

"Now, for few days, we expect such consolidation to continue with slightly higher volatility as the market is now entering a strong resistance zone of 9620 - 9720 levels. Traders are advised to keep booking profits in the index in the mentioned resistance zone and rather, keep focusing on stock specific moves which we believe would offer better trading opportunities," said an Angel Broking report.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the stock of the hour, trading over 4 per cent on both the bourses.

Lupin, GAIL, Bharti Airtel gained the most on BSE Sensex while Infosys, HDFC, ONGC and TCS were top laggards on the index.

The government will announce the GDP for the fourth quarter later in the day. The economy is expected to grow at 7.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY17, as re-monetisation has gained steam, ICRA noted, according to media reports.

