Sensex, Nifty slips from record levels over profit booking

After a massive rally on Friday when the Indian benchmark indices hit lifetime highs, markets slipped at the strike of the opening bell today but quickly reversed losses to trade in the green.

On opening, the 30-share index slipped below the 31,000-mark by falling 158.31 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 30,869.90 as profit-booking set in recent gainers.

However, the bourses tracked flat trade later.

At 9.25 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,065.52, up 37.31 points (0.12%) while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,606.00, up 96.25 points (1.01%).

Muted earnings from some companies weighed on sentiment.

BSE sectoral indices led by healthcare, IT, teck and realty declined.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty retreated from life highs as it succumbed to profit-booking to quote 47.40 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 9,547.70. It had closed at an all-time high of 9,595.10 after soaring to 9,604.90 (intra-day) on Friday.

"Nifty ended up gaining biggest rally in last two months making a new highs above 9600 an closing at 9595 with a bullish long candlestick indicating a bullish breakout. The breakout is seen across all time frames as Nifty is expanding in uncharted territory with next levels being 9650 - 9700," says Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

"In the coming weeks we see 9,600 as a resistance on closing basis and above that 9,670-9,720. On downside support is at 9,540-9,490. Buy on dips would be the recommendation to investors with Banking, Realty, Metal as sectors to watch," adds Nadeem.

Brokers said emergence of selling by participants at record levels amid discouraging fourth quarterly earnings by some bluechip companies dampened sentiments.

Among Sensex-30 constituents, Sun Pharma suffered the most by tumbling 12.07 per cent to Rs 499.90 following disappointing earnings.

Other major losers were Lupin, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Adani Ports, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, ONGC and Infosys, falling by up to 1.70 per cent.

