Sensex, Nifty snap gains to open flat catching up with global cues

The Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday following global cues over US president Donald Trump's tweets and geopolitical tensions in North Korea coupled with wary investors speculating a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its meeting next week.

The global cues finally caught up with the Indian markets and this explains today's flat opening of the Sensex and Nifty from near record highs in yesterday's trade.

Expectations of outcome in favour of BJP in the UP assembly elections made indices close at the highest level in 2 years.

Nifty50 closed at 8,963.45, 40 points shy of a record high while Sensex gained ended 215.74 points higher, to close 29,048 - around 3 per cent away from a fresh high.

At 9.45 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,040, down 7.33 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 8,953.60, 9 points lower.

"The market seems to have obliged this move as we witnessed a decent recovery in last two days after retesting the mentioned support level of 8867. We would continue to remain upbeat in market and expect the index to hit new all-time high soon," said an Angel Broking report.

"For the coming session, 8993 would be seen as immediate hurdle; but we expect it to be surpassed in coming days. On the flipside, 8914 - 8860 remains to be a strong support zone," added the report.



Buzzing stocks

Adani Ports was the top gainer on the BSE clocking 1.6 per cent, followed by Reliance and Tata Consultancy Services.

The major laggard was Infosys, dragging the bourse down over 1 per cent.

The IPO od Music Broadcast Ltd was, owner and operator of Radio City, was was subscribed 51% on the first day of the offer.



Global Markets



On Monday, Wall Street recorded losses as much as 0.37 per cent after President Trump signed a revised executive order, effective March 16, banning citizens from six Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the United States for 90 days.

Asian shares took a beating in early trade with Nikkei falling more than 0.1 percent.

