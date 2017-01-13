Sensex, Nifty snap winning streak; shares of Infosys, TCS tank

Snapping a three-day winning streak, the Indian markets slipped lower to end the day flat on the account of uncertainity in Tata Consultancy Services' future following N Chandrasekaran's departure to head as Chairman of Tata Sons.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 27,238, down 9.10 points while the broader Nifty closed at 8,400, down 6.85 points.

The shares of TCS fell over about 4 percent to a one-month low on Friday even though the company reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday.

Adding to the fall, the shares of Infosys slumped after the company posted positive quarterly results.

The stock fell as much as 3.73 per cent on the BSE to its lowest since Dec 7.

The Nifty IT index were a major laggard, losing 1.01 per cent.

However, banks extended their rally as the Nifty Bank index closed 0.2 percent higher.

Axis Bank closed with nearly 4 per cent gains, followed by ITC and GAIL.

(With inputs from agencies)