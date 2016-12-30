RBI rate cuts, FII activity and economic investments may push market 15% higher in 2017

The Sensex is set to close higher on the last trading day of 2016. Nifty too is set to end in the positive territory.

While the Sensex is up 1.71 percent or 448 points in 2016, Nifty has gained 2.7 percent or 215 points this year.

G.Chokkalingam, Founder and Managing Director at Equinomics Research and Advisory listed out the market outlook for 2017 in a communication with Business Today online.

Outlook for H1, 2017



Once again mid cap space may do well for the next two quarters at least as the economy and overall corporate earnings are likely to remain subdued in the first half of 2017.

Impact of demonetization and poor banking credit growth, lack of any trigger for the industrial economy to improve growth, stagnating exports at monthly run rate of around $22 bn etc would act as dampeners for the broad indices in the first half.

While the IT sector is expected to maintain single-digit dollar revenue growth, the pharma sector is expected to continue to suffer from the pressures from both US regulator and pricing in the US markets. Poor credit growth at around 6 percent and pressures on net interest margins (NIMs) will remain dampeners for the banking sector in the first half of 2017. These three sectors constitute significant portion of NIFTY index and hence would result in poor overall market performance in the first half.



Outlook for H2, 2017

However, the second half of 2017 can show some credible improvements in the economy and stock markets provided:

a. The government avoids any more major disruptive policy like banning completely FII investments through participatory notes and aggressive hikes in capital gain taxes. Such measures would lead to lead to significant outflows of FII investments from the Indian stock markets in 2017.

b. Both govt and RBI make efforts in the form of improving investments and cutting down the interest rates, respectively.

In such a possible conducive scenario, the market can rise in the second half of 2017 and give overall return of about 15% for 2017. But if any more major disruptive policy is initiated by the government, then 2017 would be a year of disappointment for the third year in a row.



