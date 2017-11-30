Sensex likely to reach 35,700 by December 2018: Morgan Stanley

Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 35,700 by December 2018, 6 per cent higher than the index's Wednesday closing of 33,602.76.

The brokerage is optimistic on industrials, corporate banks, infrastructure owners, discretionary consumption, domestic materials and software stocks.

A combination of supportive global growth, improving capital expenditure, fiscal spending and a buoyant consumer augur well for growth in 2018, the investment banking firm said in a recent note to its clients.

Morgan Stanley said earnings prospects are the strongest since 2010. "Earnings revisions breadth is likely to be in positive territory after spending nearly seven years in negative territory," it said. "Corporate India's earnings and balance sheet recession is over and free cash flow is very strong, setting the stage for private capex."

In June, the brokerage forecasted Sensex to hit 34,000 in June 2018 and reach 33,000 by December 2017.

On October 25, 2017, the Sensex breached the 33,000 level for the first time and closed at 33,042 level.

Jonathan Garner, the chief Asia and emerging markets equity strategist at Morgan Stanley told Mint this year that the investment bank was bullish on the Indian market.

In fact, the firm was overweight India relative to its coverage, Garner said. "If you look at the situation for equities globally, it is characterized by very strong earnings growth."

The Sensex is seen delivering 18% earnings growth for fiscal year 2018 on the back of likely synchronized upswings in the infrastructure and consumption sector in India.

Last week, investment bank Goldman Sachs set a target of 11,600 for the Nifty by next December.

Supporting its target, the bank said Indian economy may to grow at 8 per cent in 2018-19 aided by massive bank recapitalisation which would help revive the long-stalled credit demand and private investments.

Earlier, in a 31 May note, Citigroup Inc forecasted Sensex would hit 32,200 by March 2018, about 3.2% higher than the current levels.