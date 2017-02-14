Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid positive global cues

While the Asian market edged to a 19-month high on Tuesday and Wall street hitting fresh a high in Monday's trade, the Indian stock market opened on the lower end.

At 10.15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 28,354, up 2.49 points while the Nifty was trading 8,800, down 4.85 points.

"The consolidation continues in the market and honestly speaking, this is the most frustrating part for momentum traders as the market is closely lacking intraday direction and the range has shrunk drastically in last 4 - 5 trading sessions," said an Angel Broking report.

BSE mid cap fell 0.40 per cent while the BSE small cap fell 0.16 per cent in trade.

Among the laggards, BSE Auto was down 0.50 per cent led by Hero Moto Corp and Tata Motors.

Coal India and Asian Paints were down 1.32 per cent and 1.27 per cent respectively.

ONGC, Reliance and Adani Ports were among the top performers gaining as much as 1.41 per cent on the BSE.

Earning reports of companies like Sun Pharma, DLF, Jindal Steel & Power, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and SpiceJet among others are expected to come out today.

Global Markets

China's Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat, down 0.14 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was also flat, up 0.01 per cent while Japan's Nikkei plunged 126 points down 0.65 per cent.

However, the Asian shares edged to 19-month highs in Tuesday's early morning trade.

Over at the Wall Street, Stocks hit a fresh highs in Monday's trade with S&P 500's market value topping USD 20 trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by US President Donald Trump would boost the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.52 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.52 per cent.

