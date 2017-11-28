Sensex falls 105.85 points to 33,618, Nifty down 29 points to 10,370 level

The Sensex and Nifty saw volatile trade on Tuesday amid rupee hitting two-month high of 64.36 to the dollar. While the Sensex fell 105.85 points to 33,618 level, the Nifty was down 29.30 points to 10,370. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

3:30 pm: In another development, media sources say that Infosys will set up a design and innovation hub in Rhode Islan, US. This hub is expected to provide employment to 500 American workers over the next five years.

3:15 pm: Infosys announced its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to offer a joint end to end mainframe modernization solution, which will provide global enterprise customers robust hardware and advanced software architecture.

3:00 pm: ONGC officers association has sought Prime Minister's intervention to stall Oil Ministry's plan to sell the company's producing oil and gas fields to private players, saying the move has highly damaging implications for the country. Oil Ministry has identified 15 producing oil and gas fields of ONGC and Oil India Ltd for handing over to private firms on the premise of raising output.

Leading real estate firm Lodha group has raised an additional $125 million through bonds to pre-pay its costlier debt and reduce interest expense. Mumbai-based Lodha group's subsidiary Lodha Developers International Ltd had raised USD 200 million in March 2015 through issue of bonds with maturity in 2020.





2:15 pm: TRAI says service providers to be restricted from entering any arrangement that has effect of "discriminatory treatment" on content.

2:00 pm: The government has transferred 1.9299 crore equity shares of Coal India to "Bharat 22 ETF" at a value of Rs.506.51 crore which is 0.31% of total equity share capital of the company. Post transfer, the government is holding 487.56 crore equity shares which is 78.546% of equity share capital of the company.

1: 58 pm: MCX Gold down 0.28 percent, oil slumps more than a percent.

1:45 pm: The success in divestments and encouraging GST collections will help government reduce pressure on the fiscal math, domestic rating agency India Ratings said.

1:30 pm: According to a survey by FICCI, GDP growth is expected to improve to 6.2% in Q2 of 2018 and further to 6.7% in Q3 of 2018. The slowdown in the economy due to demonetization and the adjustment impact of GST implementation seems to be bottoming out and as the new indirect tax regime stabilizes, the economy would see an improvement in its performance, the survey added.

1:20 pm : "Markets are steadily moving up and there will be pull-backs on odd days," said Sudhakar Pattabiraman, head of research operations at MarketSmith, which is part of financial services provider William O'Neil. "Investors are usually cautious ahead of major data," he added.













1:15 pm: The government is lobbying for a reduction in official interest rates in coming months as it expects inflation to stay close to a 4 percent target, finance ministry officials said. The finance ministry, according to officials, wants a rate cut sooner than that, putting a focus on the MPC meeting on Dec. 5-6, or when it next convenes in February.

12:54 pm: Market breadth is positive with 1,456 stocks trading in the green against 1,068 stocks falling on the BSE. 129 stocks are unchanged.

12:04 pm: IDBI Bank gains over 1 percent to 62.75. Company board granted in-principal nod to divest shares held by the firm in NSE.

11:45 am: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

11:30 am: Bitcoin is trading 1.44 percent up at $9,848 from its Monday close of $9,708 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Coal India (1.38 percent), Tata Steel (1.05 percent) and Maruti Suzuki India (0.92 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.

10:41 am: Rupee trading at 64.36, a two-month high level.

9: 45 am: Maruti Suzuki continues its winning streak. Stock hits a fresh high Rs 8,575. Year-to-date returns stand at a stellar 61.09 percent.

9:28 am: Reliance Communication falls 6.74 percent at 9.26 a.m. China Development Bank, which lent close to $1.78 billion to RCom, has filed an insolvency suit at the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) Mumbai bench after it defaulted on loans, Business Standard reported.

9: 15 am: Rupee opens at 64.53 per dollar. On Monday, the rupee closed at 10-week high against US dollar. The home currency closed at 64.50 a dollar-a level last seen on 20 September, up 0.31% from its Friday's close of 64.70.

9: 05 am: Stocks to watch out for in today's trade

Rallis India: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund buys 17.81 lakh shares of Rallis India.

Gems and Jewellery stocks in focus after commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu said the government was working on a package for gems and jewellery sector to boost export and create jobs in the labour intensive sector. PC Jeweller, Rajesh Exports, Titan Company, Vaibhav Global are the stocks to watch out for in this sector.

RCom: Reliance Communications has inked a binding Share Purchase Agreement with Pantel Technologies Pvt Limited and Veecon Media & Television Limited for sale of its subsidiary Reliance BIG TV Limited (RBTV), engaged in the business of Direct-to-Home (DTH) services across India.

Tata Power: The firm has commissioned India's first solar carport on the rooftop of mall in the national capital. The company said it has reached a landmark by commissioning an unprecedented rooftop project in India - a solar carport on the rooftop of the sprawling 70,000 sq mt Unity One mall in Rohini.

L&T seeks relief from Telangana Government on metro project delay.

8: 58 am: TVS Electronics says shareholders approved scheme of amalgamation between Prime property holdings and self.

8: 50 am: Steel companies can meet the needs of the country's railways and local rail market entrants such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd should be given a chance, a government panel said in a document seen by Reuters. Jindal Steel told the committee this month it could supply up to 600,000 tonnes of rails per year to Indian Railways, which recently floated a global tender for 717,000 tonnes of rails.

8: 45 am: MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent from last week's high of 570.21 points. It was on track to end November in the black. Wall Street had been mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 off a touch, the Nasdaq losing 0.1 percent and the Dow up 0.1 percent.

8: 40 am: Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over a possible extension of output cuts by major crude producers and expectations of higher supply as the Keystone pipeline restarts.