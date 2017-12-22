Sensex closes 184 points higher at 33,940, Nifty at 10,493 level; ONGC, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, TCS top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs on Friday. The Sensex made a fresh all time high of 33,964 intra day, breaching the earlier level of 33,956 level. Nifty breached 10,500 level for the first time intra day. ONGC (2.93%), Infosys (1.61%), Bajaj Auto (1.60%), TCS (1.54%) were top Sensex gainers. While the Sensex closed 184 points higher at 33,940, the Nifty was up 52 points to 10,493 level. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:35 PM: ONGC (2.93%), Infosys (1.61%), Bajaj Auto (1.60%), TCS (1.54%) top Sensex gainers.

3:30 PM: Market breadth was positive with 1,574 stocks closing higher against 1169 ending lower on BSE.

2:30 PM: Growth in non-food bank credit rose to 10.3% yoy during the fortnight ended December 8 on the continuing effect of a low base. Non-food bank credit had recorded 10% yoy growth in the previous fortnight and 6% growth in the year-ago period.

2:00 PM: India is expected to be a $6.5-7 trillion economy by 2030, and at the current exchange rate it would touch $10 trillion by 2035-2040, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council said.

1:30 PM: Infosys announced its membership as a technology partner in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) driven Cloud 28+ community and digital platform. By leveraging the Cloud 28+ community's vast network of service providers, Skava, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, aims to expand its market presence in countries where business and regulatory considerations call for private and hybrid cloud deployments working with local partners.

Coal India (0.76%), Dr Reddy's (0.54%), PowerGrid (0.37%) top losers on Sensex.

12:15 pm: TCS stock trading over 2% higher on deal with Nielsen, top gainer on Sensex.



11:15 am: For the week, the NSE index was on track to end 1.5 percent higher, while the BSE index looked set to gain 1.4 percent.

11:00 am: India's leading IT exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a USD 2.25-billion outsourcing contract from Nielsen, a television rating measurement firm. The partnership, signed in October this year, is a renewal of TCS' existing collaboration with Nielsen. The two companies had struck a 10-year deal in 2008 for USD 1.2 billion, which was expanded to USD 2.5 billion in 2013.

10:45 am: Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) said it has bagged two EPC road projects worth about Rs 518 crore from Ircon International.

"Things are looking reasonably good. Earnings are expected to be decent. Some of the key concerns like the fear that BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) might lose Gujarat elections, implications of flattening yields in the US, crude oil concerns or domestic inflation..all these seem to have abated," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management.

10:07 AM: Maruti Suzuki (1.63%), Bharti Airtel (1.62%), Tata Motors 1.01% top Sensex gainers



10:05 AM: Market breadth is positive with 1,451 stocks rising against 603 falling on BSE

9:48 am: DB Realty which rose yesterday after the verdict on 2G scam, was locked in upper circuit of 19.95%.

9: 46 am: Rupee opens at 64.05 per dollar. The Indian rupee on Thursday closed marginally higher against the US dollar at 64.06, up 0.09% from its Wednesday's close of 64.12. So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%.

9: 40 am: As many as 153 initial public offers hit the Indian stock market this year, raising $11.6 billion. The fourth quarter (October-December) of this year saw 22 IPOs hitting the market, an increase of 47% quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) in terms of number of deals.

9: 35 am: Asian markets are trading mostly higher tracking moderate gains made in US market with financial, automobile and technology stocks gaining. In Europe, markets closed higher post the passage of tax bill in US. Catalonia went to polls yesterday for regional election after months of political uncertainty. US markets closed higher post passage of tax bill led by energy and media stocks. Markets gained traction after some corporates said that they would reinvest the savings from lower corporate taxes into higher wages and construction projects. Both the tax bill and Stop-gap spending bill is expected to be signed by the President as early as today.