Sensex closes 205 points higher to 33,455, Nifty at 10,322 level; Maruti Suzuki hits life-time high

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher with auto stcoks leading gains on the indices. While the Sensex rose 205 points to 33,455 level, the Nifty rose 56 points to 10,322. TCS, M&M and Lupin are the top gainers on Sensex. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:30 PM: Maruti Suzuki India recorded top turnover on BSE at Rs 576.03 crore. The stock closed 1.11 percent or 100 points higher at 9141.35 level on BSE.

3:09 PM: Market breadth is marginally positive with 1,440 stocks rising against 1,257 declining on the BSE.

3:06 pm: Lupin 2.30 percent, M&M (2.10 percent) and Coal India (1.91 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.

1:30 pm: Maruti Suzuki stock hits fresh life-time high of 9,167.

1:00 pm: Aurobindo Pharma (2.16%), M&M (1.97%), Lupin (1.84%) top gainers on Nifty.

12:40 pm: Sensex rises 100 points to 33,352, Nifty at 10,292 in afternoon trade.

12:00 pm: Property developer Unitech rose as much as 19.2 percent after a court allowed the government to take over management control of the debt-laden company on Friday.

11:30 am: "If BJP wins, it's definitely good for the markets, but unless they win by a landslide like they did in Uttar Pradesh and surprise everyone, markets (NSE index) should remain rangebound in the 10,000-10,500 levels," said RK Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management Company.

10:56 am: Geojit Financial Services Chief Market Strategist Anand James said, "... Investors would also prefer clarity from Gujarat elections before strengthening their bets."

10:49 am: Oil prices fell on Monday as last week's rise in the US rig count pointed to a further increase in American production that could undermine OPEC-led efforts to tighten markets. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.14 a barrel at 0418 GMT, down 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.

10:40 am: According to Epic Research CEO Mustafa Nadeem, automobile space will continue to perform well as the year-end sale will increase the sales and further news of hike in prices in the

coming month will improve the margins.

10:36 am: Axis Bank shareholders have approved mobilization of Rs 11,626 crore through sale of shares and warrants to a group of investors, including Bain Capital and LIC, the bank said. The lender will mop up Rs 9,063 crore through share sale and Rs 2,563 crore from sale of warrants.

9:50 am: Unitech (17 percent), Aegis Logistics (4.81 percent), and Thermax (4.47 percent) are top gainers on the BSE.

9:40 am: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.2 billion to $401.92 billion in the week to December 1, RBI data showed. This is the fourth consecutive weekly rise since November 3 amid steady dollar inflows. Gold reserves too rose by $36.5 million to $20.703 billion.

9: 35 am: Driven by hopes of an economic recovery and lack of alternate investment avenues, investors continued to pour money into mutual funds in November. As per data from AMFI, investors put in Rs.1.26 lakh crore in mutual funds, driving industry assets under management to an all-time high of Rs.21.79 lakh crore.

9: 25 am: The Indian Railways has registered 5% yoy in its freight traffic to 747.70 million tonnes during April-November as compared to the same period last year. Passenger traffic registered a growth of 5.22% during April 1-November 20 over the same period last year.

9: 20 am: European markets closed higher on Friday after the UK reached a Brexit deal with EU. US markets closed on a positive note with Dow Jones and S&P ended at record high on the much better than jobs report. Now the eyes will be on FOMC two day policy meeting that begins on December 12 and Trump's speech on Wednesday on proposed tax bill.

9:15 am: The benchmark Sensex rebounded 417.36 points last week to reclaim 33,000-level to finish at 33,250.30, while the broader Nifty ended above the key 10,250-level to conclude at 10,265.65.