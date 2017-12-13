Sensex closes 174 points lower at 33,053, Nifty at 10,192; metals, capital goods stocks lead losses

The Sensex and Nifty closed lower in see-saw trade ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting decision on policy rates later in the day. The market which started lower today gained steam in afternoon trade but later reversed gains in the last two hours of trade. While the Sensex closed 174 points to 33,053, the Nifty rose fell 47 points to 10,192. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:45 pm: Cipla (2.13%), Adani Ports (1.97%), SBI (1.62%) top Sensex losers.

3:30 PM: Market breadth was negative with 927 stocks closing higher against 1747 ending lower on BSE.

3: 00 PM: Nifty breaks below 10,200 with 36 components in the red.

2:30 PM: Nifty volatility index up 5.73 percent in afternoon trade.

2:15 PM: ICICI Bank falls nearly 2 percent in afternoon trade.

2:10 PM: Rupee trades at 64.43 per dollar at 2.22 p.m. as against the previous close of 64.40.

2:01 pm: Sensex pares gains, trades flat with 17 components in the red.

1:15 pm: Kulkarni Power Tools posts September-quarter profit of Rs 8.3 million versus loss of Rs 2.9 million year ago, shares jump nearly 5 percent.

1:00 pm: Supreme Court allows use of petcoke by cement industry.

12:44 pm: Kirloskar Electric's September-quarter loss widens to Rs 231.7 million versus loss of Rs 110.6 million year ago, shares drop over 1 percent.

11:55 am: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.64%), TCS (1.07%) and (HDFC Bank 1.05%) were the top gainers on Sensex.

11:30 am: The recovery in the Indian economy "is more subdued than assumed earlier due to rising crude oil prices, soft private investment growth, and weather-related risks to agriculture," the ADB said.

11:00 am: "The upside in vegetable prices have lasted a bit longer than earlier anticipated. We now expect inflation to remain above 4 percent in FY 2018 and in early FY 2019 as well. This means that the RBI shall stand pat even if growth continues to remain subdued, " said Tushar Arora, Senior Economist, HDFC Bank, New Delhi.



10:45 am: Supreme Court halts government takeover of Unitech Management, shares fall nearly 4 percent.

10:27 am: The rupee was trading at 64.445 to the dollar. On Tuesday, the currency weakened marginally against the US dollar and closed at 64.47 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.52%.



10: 15 am: Videocon Industries (0.90%), Century Textiles (3.57%), and IndiGo (2.67%) are top losers on the BSE.

9:50 am: Bharti Airtel (1.48 percent), ONGC (1.28 percent) and Dr Reddy's top Sensex gainers.

9:45 am: Bharti Airtel (Rs 216 cr), ITC (Rs 164.68 cr), HDFC (Rs 62.27 cr) top three volume gainers on BSE.

9: 30 am: Asian markets are mixed ahead of Federal Reserve outcome later today and oil prices steadied after a selloff from the high made since 2015. In Europe, markets closed higher taking cues from US markets and ahead of the BoE & ECB meetings scheduled tomorrow. US markets closed higher led by banking stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting outcome and amid growing optimism that Republican lawmakers would be able to revamp the corporate tax system.

9: 15 am: On Tuesday, Sensex was down 227 points to 33,227 and Nifty fell below the key 10,250 mark, closing at 10,240 level.