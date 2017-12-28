Sensex falls 63 points to 33,848 level, Nifty below 10,500 on F&O expiry volatility, govt borrowings concerns

The Sensex and Nifty fell amid derivatives expiry for December series losing gains during the last 30 minutes in a day marked by volatile trade and on lingering concerns over government borrowing exceeding target.

The government announced yesterday that it would go in for an additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore during the current financial year, raising concern that the country may miss the fiscal deficit target fixed at 3.2 per cent of GDP.

While the Sensex closed 63 points or 0.19 percent lower to 33,848 level, the Nifty fell 12 points to 10,477 level.

Among the BSE's 19 sectoral indexes, metal stocks rose 300 points to 15,005 level.

The BSE auto and bankex were the top losers falling 78 points to 28,753 level.

The Bank Nifty ended almost flat at 25,490 level.

Tata Steel (1.78%), Dr Reddy's (1.30%) and HDFC Bank (0.82%) were the top gainers on Sensex.

Top Sensex losers were SBI (1.86%), Sun Pharma (1.70%) and Hero MotoCorp (1.40%).

On the BSE, Unitech (11.02%), Reliance Capital (9.74%) and JP Associates (8.67%) were the top gainers.

Market breadth was mildly positive with 1,456 stocks closing higher against 1,304 ending lower on BSE.

Shares of Axis Bank fell nearly 2 per cent after market regulator Sebi ordered the lender to conduct a probe into the alleged data leak. In its first order in the WhatsApp leak case, Sebi ordered Axis Bank to strengthen its systems and conduct an internal probe to fix responsibility as the initial investigation showed that the leakage was due to "inadequacy" of processes at the bank.

The stock slumped to a low of Rs 544.35, down 1.83 per cent from its previous close on the BSE. On the NSE, it opened at Rs 546.15, lost ground and hit Rs 544, down 1.91 per cent.

Later, the private lender's stock closed 1.02% lower to 548.90 on the BSE.