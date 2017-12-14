Sensex rises 193 points to 33,246, Nifty at 10,252; Dr Reddy's, ITC, Cipla top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty rose in afternoon trade in see-saw trade after the Federal Reserve delivered a much-anticipated interest rate hike. Later the Sensex closed 193 points higher to 33,246, Nifty was up 59 points to 10,252. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

3:30 pm: Market breadth was negative with 1,091 stocks closing higher against 1,528 ending lower on BSE.

3:10 pm: Sensex soars 200 points with 26 components in the green.

2:56 pm: Sensex trades 38 points higher in afternoon trade with 18 components in the green.

2:45 pm: Poor export growth and rising oil prices are causing the CAD to widen substantially- this development would remain as a cause of concern for the economy and markets;

2:30 pm: The Mutual fund industry's asset under management (AUM) rose to a record high of Rs.22.79 lakh crore in November, helped by positive investor sentiment after Moody's upgraded the country rating. In October, asset under management stood at Rs.21.41 lakh crore.

2:15 pm: Asset mobilization through New fund offers in the equity segment has hit a nine year high. India's burgeoning fund industry collected nearly Rs.16,700 crore this year, the highest since the 2008. Equity NFOs had a boom period in 2005-2008, where over 170 new equity schemes had hit the market, raising Rs.1.12 lakh crore

2:00 pm: TCS drops over 3 percent in afternoon trade.



Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic contraceptive treatment, receives FDA approval for generic Safyral tablets.

1:29 pm: Suzlon Energy falls nearly 2 percent.

1:02 pm: Rupee trades at 64.30 per dollar as against the previous close of 64.44.

11: 45 am: Supreme Court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 billion tax demand Contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to acquisition of Hutchison Whampoa's wireless assets.

11:30 am: WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93 percent in November. Annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.93 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.59 percent rise in October.

11:00 am: Sensex falls over 100 points in morning trade with 24 components in the red.

10:30 am: The government will hold consultations with the Reserve Bank to work out a mechanism to bring down merchant discount rates (MDR) that have gone up to 0.90 per cent recently from 0.25 per cent of transaction value, a finance ministry official said. According to a senior finance ministry official, the hike in charges would impact Digital India movement and there is a need to look into the issue.

10:04 am: Income tax department considers tax on virtual currencies. Says investigating bitcoin exchanges to try and find a way to tax transactions. Launched surveys in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, spokeswoman Surbhi Ahluwalia said.

9: 45 am: Global financial services major Morgan Stanley sold shares of various firms, including Bharti Airtel and HDFC, for Rs 641.48 crore through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with BSE, Morgan Stanley offloaded 1.21 crore shares of four firms for Rs 641.48 crore. The shares were disposed of in the range of Rs 259.65-1,698.5 apiece.

9:42 am: The Reserve Bank today has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on IndusInd Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. "A monetary penalty of Rs 30 million on IndusInd Bank" has been imposed for non-compliance with the directions on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms and contravention of regulatory restrictions pertaining to non-fund based (NFB) facilities, the RBI said a release.

9:40 am: Moody's says has stable outlook for non-financial corporates in India, except for telecoms. Has stable outlook for non-financial corporates in India, except for telecoms, which has a negative outlook. Moody's has stable outlook for Indian exploration & production companies, reflecting expectations of stable production volumes.

9: 32 am: Dr Reddy's (0.96%), ONGC (0.76%), Wipro (0.73%) and Infosys (0.54%) were the top gainers on the Sensex.

9: 25 am: TCS (1.04%), Adani Ports (0.15%) and Maruti Suzuki (0.08%) were the top losers on the Sensex.

9:20 am: Shanghai shares and the Chinese yuan were marginally lower after the Peoples' Bank of China hiked the reverse repo rate by 5 basis points to 2.50 percent and raised the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 5 basis points to 3.25 percent.

Japan's Nikkei bucked the broader trend and lost 0.15 percent, weighed by the weaker dollar.

Oil prices had slipped for a second straight day on Wednesday, as a slump in US crude stockpiles was offset by a larger-than-forecast rise in gasoline inventories and as US crude output continued to grow to record highs.

9:15 am: European markets closed closed lower amid political jitters in Italy and ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting outcome. BoE and ECB meeting scheduled today. US markets closed mostly in green but off the day's high as Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 25 bps and raised the GDP estimate from 2.1% in Sep to 2.5% for next year but flagged caution about inflation for 2018 raising it to 1.7% from 1.6%.