Sensex, Nifty trading flat; Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, ITC top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty were trading flat on the first trading day of 2018 tracking Asian peers which were mixed in morning trade.

While the Sensex was up 13 points to 34070, Nifty was down 4 points to 10,526.

Top Sensex gainers were Sun Pharma (2.05%), SBI (0.68%) and ITC (0.68%). On the BSE, top gainers were Unitech (15.56%), RTN Power (7.27%) and Infibeam (6.83%).

Market breadth is positive with 1501 stocks trading higher against 558 falling on BSE.

While 188 stocks hit their fresh 52 week highs, 19 stocks hit their 52 week low on the BSE.

Market heavyweights Reliance Industries (0.17%) and Infosys (0.11 percent) were trading lower.

BSE midcap and small cap indexes held markets to 2017's closing high rising 99 points and 170 points, respectively.

Traders said profit-booking emerged in stocks that logged gains recently in absence of cues from other Asian markets that were closed for public holiday on Monday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.48 per cent down on the final day of 2017 on Friday.

Flashback 2017

The Sensex gained 28 percent or 7,430 points this year. The Nifty rose 28.62% or 2342 points since the beginning of this year.



In Asia, major indices ended higher with double digit gains in the range of 19% to 36%. Only China's Shanghai Composite index ended with single digit gains of around 6.6%.

Indices in Europe ended 7.6-12.5% higher while those in US ended 19-28% higher.

Commodities ended 2017 with a bang in longest rally on record: Copper prices gained 33%; Aluminum gained 32%; Zinc prices ended 29% higher; Gold prices ended 15% higher posting its second annual gain.



