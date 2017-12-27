Sensex closes below 34,000 level amid concerns over govt breaching borrowing target for FY18

The Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday falling during the last hour of trade dragged by banks, auto and FMCG stocks on profit booking by investors and traders. Reports said the government could borrow more than what it had currently budgeted for the remainder of the fiscal year ending March also led to the fall in market.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex hit a life time high of 34,137 level.

While the Sensex closed nearly 99 points lower to 33,911, Nifty ended 40 points or 0.39 percent lower to 10,490 level.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, merely six closed higher.

Bharti Airtel (1.62%), ICICI Bank (1.53%) and L&T (0.87%) were the top Sensex losers. Bank Nifty fell 180 points to 25,496 level.

On the BSE, the banking index fell 180 points to 28,831 level. Capital good and oil and gas indexes too fell nearly 135 points dragging the key indices lower.

Reliance Communications was the top gainer on BSE, rising 34.74 percent to 28.74 level. The stock is up 64 percent in two trading sessions after chairman Anil Ambani announced debt reduction plan for the ailing telco.

Shares of Sun Pharma surged 6.89 per cent to 577.70 after the US health regulator accepted a new drug application (NDA) for dry eye solution filed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary.

Asian shares climbed 0.3 percent to near a recent one-month high, though it was more of a mixed picture in European stock markets.

Meanwhile, rising oil prices-US crude hit $60 a barrel for the first time since mid-2015-boosted currencies that trade in line with commodities prices.

Market breadth was negative with 1539 stocks closing lower against 1208 ending higher on BSE. 201 stocks were unchanged.