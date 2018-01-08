Sensex hits fresh lifetime high, Nifty scales 10,600 for first time; Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty carried forward their gains from the last trading session and scaled new highs in trade today.

While the Sensex hit an all-time high of 34,356, Nifty was trading above 10,600 for the first time ever, rising more than 50 points from Friday's close.

Of 50 Nifty stocks, 45 were in trading the green.

On the Sensex, 28 stocks were in green with Bharti Airtel (2.78%) and Asian Paint 0.32% being the sole losers. Sun Pharma (3.16%), YES Bank (1.61%) and L&T (1.19%) were top gainers on the Sensex.

Jindal Steel (8.61%), Sobha Developers (8.28%) and Wockhardt Pharma (6.20%) were the top gainers on BSE.

Market breath is positive with 1633 stocks rising against 580 falling on BSE.

Global markets



Asian shares neared all-time peaks on Monday after Wall Street boasted its best start to a year in over a decade, with brisk economic growth and benign inflation proving a potent cocktail for risk appetite.

In Europe, markets closed higher with FTSE100 notching record high as investors' monitored Eurozone inflation data and US non-farm payrolls on Friday. Auto stocks led the gains.