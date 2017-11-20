Sensex closes 17 points higher, Nifty below 10,300 level; realty stocks gain

The Sensex and Nifty saw rangebound movement in Monday's trade with bankex, metal and tech stocks falling on the BSE. Small cap stocks led the gains with the BSE small cap index rising the most. While the Sensex closed 17 points higher at 33,359 level, the Nifty rose a merely 15 points to 10,298 level. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

4:05 pm: While 132 stocks closed at their 52-week highs, 51 stocks hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

4:02 pm: Market breadth was positive with 1,616 stocks closing higher against 1,034 ending lower on the BSE. 196 stocks remained unchanged.

4:01 pm: Coal India (1.98 percent), NTPC (1.52 percent), ONGC (1.41 percent) and Kotak Bank (1.30 percent) were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

3:40 pm: The BSE realty index closed 2.22 percent or 52 points higher at 2414 level. The Nifty realty index closed 2.12 percent higher at 319 level, 2 points short of its 52-week high.



3:30 pm: BSE realty index adds 2.2 percent, metals index gains 1.3 percent, power index rises 1 percent, IPO index ends 0.7 percent higher; IT index slips 0.4 percent, TECk index loses 0.2 percent.



2:50 pm: India Index Services & Products (IISL), an NSE Group entity, has launched a new Nifty Index to measure the performance of small and medium enterprises listed on the dedicated NSE platform for small companies. The Nifty SME Emerge Index reflects the performance of a portfolio of eligible companies listed on the Emerge. The index represents about 62 per cent of the full market capitalisation of all SMEs listed on the Emerge.

2:29 pm: The rupee is trading at 64.985 to the dollar versus its previous close of 65.02.

2:15 pm: Mangalam Drugs and Organics September-quarter net profit at Rs 6.7 crore vs profit of Rs 5.15 crore year ago.

2:00 PM: Insecticides (India) Ltd - September-quarter profit rises to Rs 36.14 crore versus profit of Rs 28.08 crore year ago.

1:45 pm: Pritika Auto Industries seeks shareholders' nod for issue of 3.7 million shares on preferential basis to non-promoters. Stock rises 6 percent to Rs 89 on the BSE.

1:30: pm: Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Alto has retained the top slot as the top-selling passenger vehicle (PV) model in the country after being overtaken by sibling Dzire for two consecutive months in August and September. MSI's Alto clocked sales of 19,447 units in October, more than 17,447 units of Dzire. In August, Dzire had beaten Alto for the first time clocking sales of 26,140 units as against 21,521 of Alto. It again beat Alto in September sales.



1:15 pm: Reliance Communications stock trading lower as Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn debt-ladenthe firm's corporate family rating, citing a missed scheduled payment related to the company's dollar bond. "Moody's has today withdrawn Reliance Communications' (RCom) Ca corporate family rating (CFR) and its negative outlook. At the same time, Moody's has also withdrawn the Ca rating on RCom's senior secured notes," a Moody's statement said.

12:54 pm: The market was largely unchanged in lacklustre trading on Monday following heavy gains on Friday, after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating.

12:47 pm: While Coal India (1.56 percent), NTPC (1.16 percent), Bajaj Auto (0.92 percent) and Kotak Bank (0.78 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex, ICICI Bank (1.92 percent), Cipla (1.67 percent), SBI (1.01 percent) and Infosys (0.94 percent) are the top losers on the 30-stock index



12:24 pm: IndusInd Bank, YES Bank to replace Cipla, Lupin on Sensex from December 18.

12:15 pm: RattanIndia Power shares jump 9.34 percent to Rs 8.31, top gainer on BSE.

12:00 pm: VKJ Infra Developers approves issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:3; shares rise 0.7 percent to Rs 4.23.

11:45 am: Shares in cement companies, including JK Lakshmi Cement, Shree Cement, Ramco Cements and India Cement, trading lower in midday trade.

11:30 am: Shares in Maruti Suzuki rise 0.8 percent to Rs 8,415, taking their yearly gains to more than 58 per cent.

11:00 am: Manomay Tex India approves availing credit facilities up to Rs 72.33 crore.

10:50 am: Home-grown telecom gearmaker Himachal Futuristic Communications said it has bagged a Rs 128-crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam. The company said the equipment purchase order is part of a turnkey project and the balance order for installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL. Stock of HFCL was trading at Rs 27.95, up 4.29 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

10:40 am: Biocon said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report with 'voluntary action indicated' status from the USFDA on closure of inspection of its aseptic drug product facility. The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and EIR states that the inspection is closed, it added. Stock trading 4.29 percent or 17 points higher at 411 level on the BSE.

10:13 AM: Market breadth is positive with 1320 stocks rising against 786 falling on the BSE.

10:12 am: Moody's upgrades the long-term ratings of four Indian financial institutions: HDFC Bank, SBI, EXIM India and Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

10:09 am: BSE capital goods index rises 0.6 percent, power and IPO indexes gain 0.3 percent, auto and realty indexes add 0.2 percent in early trade.

10:07 am: "FOMC minutes will be the key event to watch for this week. The Federal Reserve will issue minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The readout will provide a sense of central banker's views of the economy and the outlook for interest rates," said VK Sharma, head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

10:06 am: Strides Shasun shares up 3.41 percent in early trade; company sells India brands business to Eris Lifesciences.

10:02 am: Top gainers on the BSE are Gati (8.95 percent), Polaris (5.56 percent), and RTNPower (4.34 percent). Shree Cement (5.13 percent), RCom (3.72 percent)and Gujarat Gas (3.08 percent) are the top losers on the BSE.

9:35 am: Larsen and Toubro is the top Sensex gainer rising 1.29 percent to 1237 level after the firm said its heavy construction arm L&T Construction has won order worth Rs 8,650 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The company said the order is for constructing Package 01 and 03 of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.







9: 22 am: Reliance Communications, HDIL, Tata Power, JP Associates and HDFC Standard are among the top traded shares in early trade.







9:20 am: Rupee opened at 64.97 to dollar today. The rupee erased some of its gains after surging over 1% on Friday. The Indian currency closed at 65.02 a dollar, up 0.47% from its previous close of 65.32. So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.5%.

According to depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 14,348 crore ($2.2 billion) in equities during November 1-17. However, they pulled out Rs 1,287 crore from the debt market during the period under review. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 3,000 crore in stock markets last month.

9: 10 am: Infosys buyback offer of Rs 13,000-crore will open on November 30 and end on December 14. The company is buying back over 11.30 crore shares at Rs 1,150 apiece;

9:00 am: Among Asian markets, Hang Seng (0.18 percent), Shanghai SE Composite Index (0.81 percent), Nikkei 225 (0.55 percent) were trading lower.