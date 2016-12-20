Sensex, Nifty pare gains, trading in the red

The market opened marginally higher on Tuesday even as Asian stocks traded in a tight range.

Later, the Sensex and Nifty pared gains and were trading in the red.

While the Sensex fell 63 points to 26,310 level, Nifty was down 20 points to 8,084 level.

Top gainers on the BSE were Alok Industries (15.18 percent), BF Utilities (4.85 per cent) and Prestige Estate Projects (4.20 percent).

Jaiprakash Associates (3.62 percent) and Bharat Financial Inclusion (3.67 percent) were the top losers on the BSE.

Brokers said mood turned buoyant, bolstered by a flurry of buying. They said, however, a weak trend in Asian shares ahead of Bank of Japan's last policy meeting for this year restricted the rise.

On the 30 stock Sensex, TCS (2.08 percennt), Infosys (1.33 percent), GAIL (1.18 percent) were the top gainers. SBI (2.20 percent) and Bajaj Auto (2.27 percent) were the top losers on the index.

Experts said they expect the market to move in a tight range with a negative bias in the near future.

Market breadth turned negative with 824 stocks rising against 1388 falling on the BSE.



Asian markets



Japan's Nikkei 225 fell less than 0.1 percent to 19,412.92 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.2 percent to 2,041.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 21,784.88 and the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China dropped 0.5 percent to 3,102.56. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.6 percent to 5,596.80. In Southeast Asia, Singapore's benchmark index edged up but stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia were lower.