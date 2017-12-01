Sensex falls 316 points to 32,832, Nifty at 10,121; Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports top losers

The Sensex and Nifty extended losses on Friday after recovering mildly in early trade on GDP data in Q2. During the last two hours of trade, the market saw across the board selling amid negative sentiment. While the Sensex closed at 32,832, down 316 points, the Nifty fell 104.75 points to 10,121 level. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:40 PM: Market breadth was negative with 1654 stocks closing lower against 1032 stocks ending higher on the BSE.

3:35 pm: On the Sensex, Maruti (0.06 percent), NTPC (0.14 percent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.23 percent) were the top gainers. 27 stocks ended in the red.

3: 30 pm: On Nifty, 42 components closed in the red. Eight ended higher.















2:58 pm: India's tea production in October jumped 17.31% from a year ago to 177.32 million kg as plucking activity accelerated in top producer Assam, the Tea Board said as compared to a 23% fall in output in September. However, for the first 10 months output was up just 1.5% to 1,089.9 mkg while exports jumped 6.6% from a year ago to 189.68 million kg.

2:45 pm: New home sales in the country's top eight property markets increased 5% on year in the quarter ended September, powered by a 24% surge in affordable housing uptake in a boost to the government's 'Housing for All by 2022' scheme, latest data show. Home sales in key markets including Mumbai, National Capital Region, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad totalled 64,781 units during the quarter. This is marginally lower than 64,881 units sold in the previous quarter; Growth in mortgages in the banking sector slipped to 11.4% yoy in October from 12.8% in September, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

2:37 pm: Bank Nifty down 1.44 percent at 2:37 pm.

2: 30 pm: Growth in mortgages in the banking sector slipped to 11.4% yoy in October from 12.8% in September, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The total outstanding on mortgages in the banking system stood at Rs 9.03 lakh crore as on October 27 this year. Retail loans as a category grew 16% y-o-y in October, a shade slower than 17% in October 2016. In September, outstanding on credit cards grew the most, at 37.7%, among all categories of loans to individuals.









2: 20 pm: Indiabulls Housing tanks over 3 percent in afternoon trading.

2:15 pm: Coal India Limited (CIL) is considering the option of increasing its coal prices across all grades to offset the impact of a hefty wage increase agreement signed with trade unions and the imminent hike in salaries of executives. CIL increased prices by an average of 10% across all grades in May 2017.

2:13 pm: Nifty falls below 10,200 mark, down 0.3 percent.

1:45 pm: Non-food credit demand from banks rose by 6.6% yoy in October as against an increase of 6.7% in the year-ago month.

1:30 pm: Borrowing by India Inc from foreign sources jumped more than two times from a year ago to $4.4 billion in October this year as compared to $1.77 billion in the corresponding period last year, data from Reserve Bank showed.

1:15 pm: Indian banks' exposure to risks has risen and is now second only to those in China in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region due to large loans given to businesses having poor repayment capacity, ratings agency Moody's Investors Services has said.



1: 12 pm: Mahindra and Mahindra total November sales up 18 percent

1:00 PM: Ambuja Cement jumps nearly 2 percent on BSE.

12: 55 pm: The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), a financial institution of the US government, has readied $1 billion in the pipeline for investments in infrastructure and lending projects in India.

12:35 PM: 171 stocks hit their fresh 52 week highs compared with 28 stocks touching their fresh 52-week lows on the BSE.

12: 29 pm: Market breadth is positive with 1480 stocks rising against 977 stocks falling on the BSE. 149 stocks remain unchanged.

12: 26 PM: Adani Transmission (4.80 percent), KPIT Technologies (2.96 percent) and Sobha Ltd (2.70 percent) are the top losers on the BSE.

12: 12 pm: Tata Steel (1.72 percent), Bharti Airtel (1.51 percent) are top losers on the Sensex.

12:05 pm: Market is rangebound with a negative bias. While the Sensex is down 40 points to 33,109, the Nifty fell 9.70 points to 10,217.

10: 45 am: Auto index jumps 1 percent in morning trade on robust November auto sales numbers. Maruti Suzuki total sales up 14 percent. Bajaj Auto total sales 21 percent higher.

10: 40 am: November factory growth fastest since late 2016 currency shock. November's Nikkei/IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6 from 50.3 in October. A Reuters poll which had predicted a more modest rise to 51.0, anything above 50 indicates growth. The reading was the strongest in 13 month.

10:05 am: The FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1,500.76 crore while the DIIs were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 1202.57 crore in Thursday's trade.

10:00 am: Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar at 64.46 a dollar on Thursday, down 0.22% from its Wednesday's close of 64.32. So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.2%.

9:45 am: Nifty smallcap index trading 1.2 percent higher.



9: 40 am: Tata Motors (1.31%), ONGC (1.08%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.96 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.

9:35 am: Market breadth is positive with 1491 stocks rising against 346 falling on the BSE. 67 stocks are unchanged.

9: 32 am: Forex markets are closed today on account of Id-e-Milad.







9:19 am: Nifty realty index jumps over 1 percent.







9:15 am: Asian shares pushed higher on Friday, cheered by Wall Street gains after apparent progress on US tax legislation as investors waited for the Senate's vote, while higher US Treasury yields underpinned the dollar. Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.8 percent in early trade, on track to gain 1.6 percent for the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent. For the week, it was 2.6 percent lower. This morning Asian markets were mixed - while markets in China, Hong Kong and Singapore gained up to 0.5%, other markets opened with marginal losses.







9:10 am: In Europe, markets closed under pressure as sentiment was weighted by rally in pound and investors were watching out for the outcome of OPEC meeting. OPEC members agreed to extend oil output cuts until the end of next year. In US, Dow closed at fresh high, above 24000, as chance of the Senate passing the tax bill increased. Technology stocks rebounded.

