Sensex, Nifty fall marginally after RBI holds repo rate

The market slipped further during the last hour of trade after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy rate unchanged.



The RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent against a widely anticipated cut of 25 basis points. It also kept reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.

Sensex and Nifty which were already trading in the red, fell further against the unexpected move of the apex bank.

Analysts expected a close call with 28 of 46 participants in a Reuters poll last week predicting the Reserve Bank of India will cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.0 percent, its lowest since November 2010, while two analysts expected a 50 bps cut.

The Sensex fell to 28,155 level or 129 points lower, its intra-day low after the policy announcement at 1435 hours.It gained some ground later.

At 1446 hours, the Sensex was trading 72 points or 0.25 percent lower at 28263 points.

The Nifty was down 14.20 points to 8754 level.

