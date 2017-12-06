Sensex closes 205 points lower to 32,597 level, Nifty falls 74 points to 10,044 after RBI holds repo rate at 6%

The Sensex and Nifty closed lower today after the RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and reverse repo rate at 5.75%. While the Sensex fell 205 points to 32,597, Nifty was down 74 points to 10,044 level. Banking stocks were hit with the BSE Bankex falling 348 points to 28,110 level and Bank Nifty down 273 points to 24,851 on policy rate decision. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

4:22 PM: Hathway (5.93 percent), Reliance Communications (4.94 percent), Ajanta Pharma (4.68 percent) were the top losers on BSE.

4:20 pm: Reliance Industries (1.76 percent), Maruti Suzuki (1.42 percent) and Hindustan Unilever (1.05 percent) were the top gainers on Sensex.

4:00 pm: Sun Pharma (2.31 percent), SBI (2.21 percent) and ICICI Bank (1.96 percent) were the top losers on Sensex.

3:30 pm: Market breadth is negative with 960 stocks rising against 1668 falling on the BSE. 157 stocks are unchanged.

3:12 pm: BSE Bankex which constitutes 10 key banking stocks from the BSE 500 was trading 301 points or 1,07 percent lower at 28,154 level.

3:10 pm: All 12 components of the BSE Bankex were trading in the red after the RBI monetary policy committee announced its decision. SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank were down over 2 percent each.

3:09 pm: Bank Nifty was down 259 points to 24,864 level with SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank losing over 2 percent each. All 12 bank Nifty components were trading in the red.

2:30 PM: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.

2:28 pm: BSE Bankex down 188 points to 22,870 level ahead of RBI policy meet.







2:25 pm: Mindtree announced that it has opened its first North-America based network operations center (NOC) in Scottsdale, Arizona to support its growing Infrastructure Management Services business.







2:18 pm: Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) climbed to Rs 1.31 lakh crore at October-end after hitting an over eight-year low in the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.





1:45 pm: BSE-promoted India International Exchange (India INX) has crossed the Rs.1,000-crore mark ($157 million) in daily trading turnover for the first time yesterday. This is the highest daily trading volume recorded by the exchange since inception, accounting for 75% of the total trading volumes in Gift City.



1:15 pm: Sluggish demand and lower customer turnout due to the GST rollout made India's service activity contract for the first time in three months in November. The Nikkei India Services PMI Business Activity Index plunged from 51.7 in October to 48.5 in November.

1:00 pm: The value of shares pledged by the promoters of BSE-listed companies marginally dropped to Rs.2.78 lakh crore at the end of November from Rs.2.81 lakh crore at the end of October. Till November 2017, pledging of shares was seen in as many as 3,005 out of 5,148 (58% of) BSE-listed companies;

12:35 pm: Asian markets are down with Shanghai SE Composite Index falling (0.73 percent), Nikkei nearly 2 percent and Hang Seng (1.63 percent) as various factors including weaker metals prices and monetary policy concerns in China soured investor risk sentiment.

12:14 pm: Tata Steel (2 percent), SBI (1.64 percent) and Tata Motors (1.28 percent) are the top losers on Sensex.

12:11 pm: Metals, bank stocks lead losses; BSE metal index falls nearly 300 points, bankex down 143 points.

10:20 am: Indian companies have raised over Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the current fiscal so far by issuing bonds through private placement on BSE's electronic book mechanism, the exchange said today. The BSE-BOND was launched on July 1, 2016 to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities. Since then, corporate India has raised Rs 3.43 lakh crore through it.

10:14 am: Tata Steel (1.85 percent) , SBI (1.42 percent) and Bajaj Auto (1.10 percent) are among the top losers on Sensex.







9:59 am: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invested Rs 44,000 crore in the equity markets between April-November this year, a rise of 52 per cent over the year-ago period. It had invested around Rs 29,000 crore in April-November period in the previous fiscal. In the first half of the current fiscal, the life insurance major had more than doubled its investment in equities to Rs 39,224 crore from Rs 18,000 crore in the same period last fiscal.







9:55 am: Future Group's logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions has garnered Rs 195 crore ahead of its initial share offer that opens today. The company's IPO committee has finalised allocation of over 29.35 lakh equity shares to as many as 16 anchor investors at Rs 664 per scrip, also the upper end of the price band, Future Supply Chain said. At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 194.90 crore, it added.







9:54 am: Credit rating agency Fitch has withdrawn ratings of debt-ridden Reliance Communications for commercial reasons. "Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings on Rcom for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for RCom," it said in a statement.





9:50 am: The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was subscribed 20 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding today. The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for over 29.32 lakh shares against the total issue size of more than 1.45 crore scrips, indicating a subscription of 20 per cent, data available with National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.





9:45 am: Reliance Industries (1.15 percent), Cipla (1.05 percent) and Infosys (0.53 percent) are among the top gainers on Sensex.







9:30 am: Rupee opens lower at 64.45 per dollar







9:15 am: Asian markets are trading mostly lower tracking overnight US markets which had closed lower.In Europe, markets closed lower as investors kept close watch on news regarding Brexit talks and economic data. German factory orders data is scheduled today. US markets came off the highs to end lower led by telecom and utilities. Dollar rose and yields flattened ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

