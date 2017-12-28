Sensex rises over 30 points to 33,941, Nifty above 10,500 ahead of derivatives expiry today

The Sensex and Nifty rose higher in early trade amid Asian stocks hitting a one-month high ahead of derivatives expiry today. While the Sensex was trading 34 points higher at 33,945 level, the Nifty was up 16 points to 10,506.

Tata Steel (1.41%), HUL (0.93%) and SBI (0.56%) were the top gainers on Sensex.

Market breadth was positive with 1,263 stocks trading higher against 635 falling on the BSE.

Reliance Communications, which is up more than 64% in the last two trading sessions was trading 12.56 percent higher at Rs 32.35 on the BSE. The stock is the top gainer on the index today.

While 118 stocks hit 52-week highs, 14 stocks touched their 52-week lows on BSE.

Among sectoral indexes, metal stocks led the charge on BSE with the BSE metal index rising 235 points or 1.60 percent .

Auto (51 points or 0.19 percent) and banking (37.99 points or 0.13%) indexes were top losers among the 19 sectoral indexes.



In Asia, markets were trading higher. Copper price soared following strong import numbers out of China. In Japan, retail sales and industrial output for November had both topped projections.

European markets closed mixed. FTSE 100 hits record high. Apple suppliers fell after iPhone maker slashed its sales forecast by 40% in first quarter.

US markets closed slightly higher with second lowest trading volume of the year. Real estate and utilities rose while energy and telecommunication stocks declined. Consumer confidence index fell to 122.1 in December from 128.6 in November.