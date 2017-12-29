Sensex rises 127 points to 33,975, Nifty at 10,511; Reliance Communications top BSE gainer post deal with Reliance Jio

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on the last trading day of 2017 tracking Asian markets which were moving in green territory.

While the Sensex was trading 115 higher to 33,963 level, Nifty rose to 10,510 level , up 32 points a day after Derivatives expiry in which Nifty rollover from December series in stood at 73.19%, highest since May 2017.

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom) was the top gainer on the BSE, rising 21% after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) will acquire wireless infrastructure assets of RCom. Reliance Jio will acquire towers, optic fiber cable network or OFC, 4G Spectrum from RCom.

PowerGrid (1.13%), SBI (0.96%) and Tata Steel (0.93%) were the top Sensex gainers.

PowerGrid (Rs 70.45 cr), RIL (Rs 4.51 cr), SBI (Rs 3 cr) were the volume toppers on BSE.

Asian markets are trading mixed taking cues from US markets. South Korean markets are closed today. Nikkei is trading higher led by automakers, technology and financial stocks.

In Europe, markets closed lower except UK's FTSE 100 which rose as miners ticked higher. Thin trading volumes seen as markets remain in holiday mood.

US markets closed higher. Dow Jones closed above 24800 for the first time. Copper rose more than 1%. Mining stocks soared with uptick in metal prices. Weekly jobless claims came in at 245K versus expectation of 240K.