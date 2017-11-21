Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,300 level; Reliance Industries, Cipla top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade with Asian markets trading in green tracking overnight gains in US markets on strong economic data. At 9: 21 am, the Sensex rose 119 points to 33,479 and Nifty was up 35 points at 10,334 level. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

10:29 am: Edelweiss Financial Services said it has raised Rs 1,528 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to fund expansion. The QIP issue opened on November 15 and closed on Monday, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a filing to stock exchanges.

10:05 am: The government has raised Rs 14,500 crore through the Bharat 22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies, according to the department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary. With this, the government has raised Rs 52,500 crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal, including listing of insurance PSUs.

10:03 am: Investors have pumped over Rs 51,000 crore into various mutual fund schemes in October after pulling out more than Rs 16,000 crore in September, latest data with AMFI showed. With the latest inflow, total infusion in MF schemes reached to over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the first seven months (April-October) of the current fiscal.

9:52 am: Market breadth was positive with 1,374 stocks advancing against 536 falling on the BSE.

9: 51 am: Coal India (1.42 percent), PowerGrid (1.17 percent) and ITC (0.62 percent) were the top losers on the Sensex.

9:46 am: Videocon Industries reported widening of standalone net loss to Rs 885.82 crore for the three months ended June this year. The group had a net loss of Rs 368.75 crore in the year-ago period.

9:43 am: Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares down 5.6 percent to Rs 679 in early trade.

9: 37 am: Gains in RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank are lifting the Nifty, which is up nearly 40 points, or 0.36 percent, in early trade.





9:20 am: The rupee has opened at 65.08 to the dollar versus its previous close of 65.10. The currency weakened by 10 paise to end at 65.11 against the dollar on Monday.

9:15 am: This morning, most Asian markets gained as high as 1.2% without any significant development. South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.3 percent, Australian stocks climbed 0.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.1 percent. Shanghai added 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.7 percent higher. In Europe, markets closed in green despite signals of instability in Germany as Angela Merkel said that she would prefer new elections over leading a minority government.





US markets closed in green as markets awaited fine print of tax reforms and better economic data.