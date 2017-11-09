Sensex closes 32 points higher, Nifty above 10,300 level; midcaps lead gains

The Sensex closed 32 points higher at 33,250 level helped by consumer durable stocks leading gains on the sectoral front. The Nifty closed 5.80 points higher at 10,308 level in absence of positive domestic cues. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

4:22 pm: Midcap stocks led gains among indexes based on market capitalisation. The BSE midcap stocks index closed 161 points or 0.98 percent higher at 16,577 level.

4:21 pm: Bharti Airtel (2.39 percent), Asian Paint (2.08 percent), ICICI Bank (1.90 percent) and Tata Steel (1.66 percent) were the top gainers on the 30-stock Sensex. ITC (2 percent), Coal India (1.70 percent) , ONGC (1.33 percent) and Lupin (1.24 percent) were the top losers on the index.

4:12 pm: Reliance Industries closes 1.50 percent or 13.30 points higher at 901.55 level on the BSE.

3:55 pm: Market breadth was positive with 1,485 stocks closing higher against 1,230 ending in the red on the BSE. 141 stocks remained unchanged.

3:21 pm: BSE consumer durables index rises 3.2 percent, power index adds 0.6 percent, bankex gains 0.5 percent, metals index ends 0.5 percent higher; auto index slips 0.25 percent, energy index slips 0.03 percent.

3:20 pm: Indraprastha Gas September-quarter net profit up 17 percent to Rs 169 crore against profit of Rs 144 crore last year. Indraprastha Gas shares slip 1.7 percent to Rs 308.

2:42 pm: Hindustan Petroleum Corp September-quarter net profit at Rs 1,735 crore. Stock rises 0.6 percent to Rs 437.



2:15 pm: Asian markets finished mixed.The Hang Seng gained 0.79% and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.36%. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.20%.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp's shares fall as much as 3.5 percent to Rs 185.85- biggest intraday percentage drop since May 5. Venezuelan state oil-firm PDVSA has not made debt payments to ONGC since April.

1:30 pm: Tata Motors' consolidated profit including those of joint ventures and associated companies rose threefold to Rs 2,502 crore for the September quarter. In the corresponding quarter of last year, the automaker reported Rs 848 crore profit.

1:15 pm: India Cements reported a 62.07 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 23.67 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal. It had reported a net profit of Rs 62.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

1:00 pm: Capacite Infraprojects September-quarter net profit at Rs 17.59 crore versus profit of 9.73 crore a year ago.

12:46 pm: 13 stocks on the 30-stock Sensex trading in green.

12:43 pm: Market breadth turned negative with 1393 stocks falling against 1104 stocks rising on the BSE.

12:41 pm: "Markets have started reacting to crude prices," said Krish Subramanyam, co-head, Equity Advisor at Altamount Capital Management.

12:36 pm: Nifty Pharma index reverses course from pre-open trade, now down 1.1 percent in mid-day trade.

12:30 pm: Rupee trading at 64.090 level.

12:15 pm: Sensex reverses trend, falls marginally to slide in to the negative territory; Nifty down 6 points.



12:07 pm: The Petronet LNG stock hit a fresh 52-week high of 275 level on the BSE after the firm reported a 28 percent rise in September quarter profit to Rs 589 crore against Rs 459.56 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The stock of the public sector company was trading 4.77% or 12 points higher at 272.55 level.

11:56 am: Rain Industries stock hits fresh 52-week high of 373.90 on the BSE after the firm reported 94% year on year (y-o-y) growth in net profit at Rs 246 crore in the September quarter against Rs 127 crore in a year ago quarter. Net revenue rose 33% at Rs 3,038 crore on y-o-y basis. Rain Industries is engaged in carbon products, chemicals and cement business. The stock saw the maximum turnover of Rs 4,847 lakh on the BSE. Number of shares traded stood at 14,229.

11:46 am: Reliance Industries (2%), Asian Paint 1.96%, NTPC 1.68% and HUL 1.55% among top gainers on the 30-stock Sensex. Coal India (1.94 percent), HDFC (1.72%) and Axis Bank (1.62%) top losers.

11:19 am: ABB India shares rise 0.9 percent to Rs 1,336. The company will provide technology through solar inverters for solar powered charging stations for e-rickshaws at four locations in Jabalpur.

11:17 am: BSE metals and auto indexes have slipped, trading 0.01-0.1 percent lower from their previous closing levels.

10:45 am: Market breadth was positive with 1,582 stocks rallying against 668 falling and 112 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

10:27 am: Amara Raja Batteries, Bajaj Electricals, HPCL, IGL, India Cements, Jindal Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Global Q2 earnings today.

10:11 am: Tata Motors shares up 1.5 per cent in early trade ahead of quarterly results.

9: 57 am: Axis Bank trading 0.50 percent or 2.75 points higher at 547 level on the BSE. The stock rose over 3.41 per cent ahead of the company's board meet on Friday to consider raising of funds on the BSE during the previous trading session. Axis Bank was the biggest gainer among the 30-bluechip scrips.

9:52 am: State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) reported a net loss of Rs 1,749.90 crore for the second quarter ended September, hit by additional provisioning under insolvency proceedings. It had reported a net profit of Rs 153.26 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2016-17.

9:47 am: IT firm HCL Infosystems said it has received a Rs 312-crore tax demand notice from GST Commissionerate. Besides, an additional interest and equivalent amount of penalty has also been imposed separately under the CENVAT Credit Rules. HCL Infosystems said it has obtained legal opinion, which support the stand of the company. "The company will file an appeal before the Competent Authority," it added. Stock trading 0.93 percent higher at 48.65 level on the BSE.

9:45 am: The FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 3,838.27 crore while the DIIs were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 3,038.16 crore in yesterday's trade.

9:40 am:The Sensex rises nearly 140 points to trade at 33,360 points, with 26 components in green.

9: 38 am: Hindustan Unilever Limited shares up 2.5 percent in early trade; the stock is the top percentage gainer on NSE Nifty.

9:38 am: Hindustan Unilever (2.24 percent), Tata Motors (2.03 percent) and Tata Steel 1.45 percent were among the top gainers on the 30-stock Sensex.

9:19 am: The rupee is trading at 64.93 to the dollar in early trade versus its previous close of 64.96.

9:15 am: India's financially stressed telecom industry is likely to see "mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth" in 2018, helped by increased data consumption and higher blended tariffs after the slump in 2017, global ratings agency, Fitch said.

9: 05 am: India has slipped in 'business optimism' index to the 7th position in the September quarter, from the 2nd slot in the previous three months, according to Grant Thornton's International Business Report.

9:00 am: Asia stocks hovered near a decade high on Thursday following another record breaking day on Wall Street, while the New Zealand dollar rallied as hawkish-sounding statements by the country's central bank boosted the recently battered currency.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 113.980 yen, pulling away from a one-week low of 113.395 plumbed overnight, as long-term US yields bounced back from three-week troughs.

Shanghai advanced 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.6 percent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1.4 percent, reaching a high not seen since January 1992.

Wall Street rose overnight thanks to a rally by videogame makers, with all three major indexes closing at record highs.