Sensex closes 301 points higher to 33,250 level, Nifty rises 99 points to 10,265; Hindustan Petroleum, ITC and IOC top gainers on Nifty

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday with consumer durable stocks, banking, auto stocks, and FMCG sector shares adding to the gains from the morning trade While the Sensex rose 301 points to 33,250, Nifty was up 98 points to 10,265 level. ITC, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on Sensex. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:41 pm: Market breadth was positive with 1,571 stocks closing higher against 1,121 ending lower on the BSE. 156 stocks were unchanged.

3:38 pm: ITC (3.56 percent), ONGC (2.54 percent) and Sun Pharma (2.25 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.

3:26 pm: HEG Ltd remains frozen in upper circuit in afternoon trade. Shares of the firm have rallied 1,124 percent this year so far.

3:00 pm: Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clozapine tablets, used in treatment of severe schizophrenia. The company has got final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

2:55 pm: Unitech shares extend gains in afternoon trade, trade 19 percent up.

2:50 pm: Sensex trading over 300 points to 33,258 level, Nifty rises 95 points to 10,261 level.



2:48 pm: The Indian economy is expected to witness cyclical growth recovery, with real GDP growth likely to accelerate from 6.4 per cent this year to 7.5 per cent in 2018 and further to 7.7 per cent in 2019, says a report. According to global financial services major Morgan Stanley, corporate return expectations and balance sheet fundamentals are improving, and a strengthening financial system should be able to meet investment credit demand.

1:30 pm: Equity mutual funds (MFs) saw net investor inflow of Rs 20,308 crore in November, despite weakness in the stock market. The average inflow for the previous four months was Rs 18,900 crore. With this, total inflow for the year is Rs 1.36 lakh crore, highest yet in a calendar year. The total of equity assets is Rs 8.3 lakh crore or 37% of assets under management (AUM) in the sector, which also rose to a record Rs 22.8 lakh crore at the end of November. Overall AUM saw an increase of 6.5% over the month.

1:15 pm: As per the regulator, Indian companies garnered over Rs 26,361 crore through issuance of shares on preferential basis during April-October of the ongoing fiscal, a jump of nearly 8% from the year-ago period.

12:45 pm: According to the RBI India's consumer confidence survey, both current situation index and the future expectations index saw a "significant drop". The current situation index has remained in the "pessimistic zone" for the fourth successive round of survey. The consumer confidence index reading fell to 91.1 in November from 95.5 in September.

12:00 pm: After more than a year, in November, the credit growth rate outpaced the pace of deposit growth as of the fortnight ended November 10 was 8.1%, credit growth at 8.6%. Credit growth went down below 5% in February 2017.

11:36 am: At 11:35 am, the Emkay Global Financial stock is trading 4.96 percent or 11.20 points higher at 237 level on the BSE. The stock soared over 9 percent in early trade. Shares have rallied nearly 300 percent this year so far.

11:30 am: State Bank of India falls 0.82 percent to 314 level on the BSE.

11:25 am: Future Consumer (12.70 percent), Bombay Dyeing & MFG Co (9.55 percent) and Unitech 7.24 percent are top gainers on the BSE.

11:00 am: Rupee trades at 64.50 a dollar against the previous close of 64.57 at 11:12 am.



9:56 am: Market breadth is positive with 1,860 stocks rising against 818 stocks falling on the BSE.

9:40 am: Jet Airways stock trading 2.91 percent or 20 points lower at 676.50 level after Q2 net profit tanks 91%, top loser on BSE.

9: 35 am: Oil prices dipped on Friday as the US dollar strengthened, although OPEC-led supply cuts are seen supporting markets going into next year. A stronger greenback is seen by many as a brake on crude prices, as it makes oil purchases more expensive in countries that use other currencies.

9: 20 am: Asian shares rallied for a second session on Friday as investors awaited major economic data from China and the United States while marvelling at the meteoric ascent of the market's new crypto-star, bitcoin. Japan's Nikkei led the way again with an early gain of 0.9 percent, adding to Thursday's 1.45 percent bounce.