Sensex hits fresh high of 34,111 in early trade, Nifty trading flat; midcap, small cap stocks lead charge

The Sensex touched its fresh all time high in early trade even as Nifty traded flat amid mixed Asian markets. The Sensex rose to 34,111, up 101 points, its highest level ever, ahead of the last two trading sessions of 2017.

At 9:43 am, the Sensex was trading 73 points or 0.22 percent higher at 34,084 level. The Nifty was up 4 points to 10,535 level. The small cap index too hit a fresh yearly high of 19,198 today. It is up 62 percent today.

Small cap and midcap stocks led the charge on BSE. The Midcap index hit a 52 week high of 17,769 today. The index is up nearly 60 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Sun Pharma (2.04%), NTPC (1.13%) and ONGC (0.95%) were the top Sensex gainers. Market breadth was positive with 1,241 stocks rising against 567 falling on BSE.

The Reliance Communications stock rose 20 percent to 25.68 level on BSE. Reliance Communications chief Anil Ambani said on Tuesday the company would reduce its debt by about Rs 250 billion ($3.90 billion) through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real estate assets.The stock closed 30.78 percent or 5 points higher at 21.33 level on Tuesday.

Market heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys were trading 0.65% and 0.26% higher, respectively.

While 190 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 14 stocks hit their 52 week lows on the BSE.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged to 2-1/2-year highs and US crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume on Tuesday, boosted by news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

Asian markets are trading lacklustre this morning. Energy stocks showed strength in Japan and Australia after oil hit a more than two-year high. Brent Crude touched high of 67.1 yesterday. in Europe, markets closed for Christmas holiday.

US markets closed lower as Apple Inc fell following a report that it will cut its sales forecast for iPhone X by 40%. Energy stock gained post rise in crude and after news of an explosion at a crude pipeline in Libya.