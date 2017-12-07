Sensex closes 352 points higher at 32,949, Nifty at 10,166 level; Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty extended gains in afternoon trade with all sectoral indices trading in the green led by auto, consumer durables good and capital goods index each rising over 400 points. While the Sensex closed 352 points higher at 32,949, Nifty was up 122 points at 10,166 level. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

3:34 pm: Market breadth was positive with 1869 stocks closing higher against 811 stocks ending lower on the BSE. 150 stocks were unchanged.

3:04 pm: Sensex soars 300 points to 32,896 with 26 components in the green.

2:45 pm: Indian companies have raised over Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the current financial year so far by issuing bonds through private placement on BSE's electronic book mechanism.

2: 30 pm: Indian firms mobilized nearly Rs 44,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-October period of the current fiscal, over 10-fold rise from the year-ago period. In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs.4,318 crore in the first seven month of the 2016-17 fiscal.

2:00 pm: Rupee is trading at 64.55 a dollar as against the previous close of 64.51.

1:40 pm: India's gold imports in November nearly halved from a year ago. Imports in November were around 55 tonnes, a sharp fall from last year's 100.6 tonnes, provisional data from GFMS showed.

1:20 pm: Adani Power jumps 4.1 percent in afternoon trade.

1:15 pm: Nifty auto index falls 1.6 percent.

1:11 pm: Coal India falls 0.7 percent, becomes top loser on the Nifty.

1:00 pm: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invested Rs 44,000 crore in the equity markets between April-November this year, a rise of 52% from Rs 29,000 crore, over the year-ago period.

12: 45 pm: As many as 1,064 fresh foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were registered with SEBI in April-October 2017 mainly due to their continued interest in the Indian capital markets, latest data from the regulator showed. This comes on top of close to 3,500 new FPIs registering with Sebi in FY2017.

12:32 pm: IRB Infrastructure (3.29 percent), Jubilant FoodWorks (2.81 percent) and Prestige Estates (1.89 percent) are the top losers on the BSE.

12:26 pm: Market breadth is positive with 1,718 stocks advancing against 758 falling on the BSE. 125 stocks are unchanged.

12:24 pm: Tata Steel (2.37 percent), Maruti Suzuki (2.36 percent) and NTPC (2.20 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.

10:48 am: Sensex up over 200 points at 32,805 level with all components in the green.

10:41 am: Nifty breaks above 10,100, trades half a percent up at 10,102 level.

10:18 am: L&T (1.55 percent), NTPC (1.48 percent) and Tata Steel (1.34 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.



10:07 am: Petronet LNG gains nearly 4 percent to Rs 255 level.

10:00 am: Jet Airways, Shriram EPC, Precision Wires, Zicom, Venus Remedies, Indian Hume, Hotel Leela, Ginni Filaments, Asian Hotel and Cambridge Tech will announce its September quarter earnings today.

9: 45 am: IRB Infrastructure tanks over 5 percent in morning trade. CBI files a chargesheet against 16 people, including chairman and managing director of the firm in connection with an alleged land scam in Maharashtra, the Indian Express reported. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited is a road build-operate-transfer (BOT) operator. The company's principal activity is the construction and maintenance of roads.

9: 30 am: Asian markets are trading on a mixed note with majors in green taking cues from overnight. European markets closed flat to negative led by auto and banking stocks. Pound will be in focus as investors are keeping a close watch on Brexit developments.

In US, markets closed on a mixed note with Nasdaq closing higher led by technology stock while energy stocks dragged as crude fell on rising inventories. Investors awaited further details on the new tax overhaul. Initial jobless claims today and change in non-farm payrolls data tomorrow.

9: 15 am: On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks fell to their lowest level in over a month. The Sensex ended the day at 32,597, down 205 points while the broader Nifty index settled at 10,044, down 74 points. The BSE Midcap index underperformed the benchmark indices down 0.9% for the day while the BSE Smallcap index ended 0.7% lower. The FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1217.92 crore while the DIIs were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 995.11 crore.