Sensex falls 91 points, Nifty closes below 10,200 level; L&T, Indian Oil top losers

The Sensex fell 91 points to 32,941 level in Tuesday's trade with Larsen and Toubro and Indian Oil proving a drag on the markets. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp (1.96 percent) and Axis Bank (1.57 percent) were the top gainers on the Sensex. The Nifty too fell 38 points to 10,186 level, below the key 10,200 mark with 32 of the Nifty's 50 stocks recording a decline. Two stocks remained unchanged. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3: 45 pm: The Sun Pharma stock closed 1.19 percent or 6.35 points lower at 526 level ahead of the firm's Q2 earnings set to be announced later in the day.



3:36 pm: Reliance Communications extends losses post dismal Q2 earnings in today's session, hits fresh 52-week low of 11.35 level on the BSE.

3:25 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will today leave for a two-day official visit to Singapore, during which he will meet foreign fund managers and institutional investors. The minister is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Nomura raises Bank of India target price to Rs 160 from Rs 120, assigns reduce rating.

3:00 pm: Karur Vysya Bank reports 40 percent fall in net profit at Rs 75.65 crore for Q2 on increased provisioning for bad loans. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 126.31 crore in the similar July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

2:45 pm: Grasim Industries September-quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 799 crore versus profit of Rs 1090 crore last year; shares slip 0.3 per cent to Rs 1,220.

2:37 pm: The Reliance Industries stock is the top gainer on Sensex, rising 2 percent or nearly 17 points at 892 level.

2:15 pm: Shares of footwear retailer Khadim India made a sluggish debut at the bourses, falling 3 per cent over the issue price of Rs 750. The stock listed at Rs 727, down 3 per cent against the issue price on BSE.

2:00 pm: Dr Reddy's Labs launches clofarabine injection in US; shares slip 0.29 percent to Rs 2,337.

1:45 pm: Tata Global Beverages September-quarter group consolidated net profit at Rs 144 crore versus profit of Rs 127 crore last year.

1:30 pm: Eicher Motors Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 518 crore versus profit of Rs 413 crore last year. Shares slip 1.67 percent to 30,050 level.

1:15 pm: Nomura raises price target of Axis Bank to Rs 640 from Rs 610; assigns buy rating.

1:00 pm: "Markets appear to be consolidating right now. Don't see any major downside or upsides in the market as of now, so I think at the end of the quarter markets will move in narrow ranges," said RK Gupta, Managing Director at Taurus Asset Management.

12:57 pm: Valiant Organics approves interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share; stock rises 3.1 percent to Rs 600.

12:37 pm: Bharti Airtel sells shares in mobile tower arm Bharti Infratel for Rs 3,325 crore via stock market transaction.

12:31 pm: Bank Nifty falls 114 points or 0.45 percent at 25,244 level.

12:24 pm: Repco Home Finance stock trading nearly 8 percent higher at 636 level after the firm reported a 22 percent rise in September-quarter net profit. The stock rose as much 14.1 percent to hit a two-month high in early trade.

12:23 pm: "The likelihood of inflation testing the 4 percent target by late 2017 and staying above it for rest of 2018 reinforces our expectations that central bank will remain on hold in December and the rest of 2018," said Radhika Rao, Economist at DBS Group Research in a note.

12:18 pm: Axis Bank seeks shareholders' nod for issue of about 45.4 million convertible warrants to four investors, stock trading 1.07 percent higher at 543 level on the BSE.

12:09 Pm: October wholesale price inflation (WPI) at 3.59 percent compared to 2.60 percent in September 2017.

11:55 am: Nomura raises price target for SBI stock to Rs 385 from Rs 300, rating buy.

11: 19 am: Sensex falls 52 points to 32981 level, Nifty down 20 points to 10,204 level.

11:17 am: ICICI Bank (1.34 percent), Larsen and Toubro (1.28 percent), TCS (1.65 percent) and PowerGrid (1.56 percent) among top losers on the Sensex.

11:16 am: Bajaj Auto (1.68 percent), Lupin (1.39 percent), Cipla (1.37 percent) and NTPC (1.36 percent) among top gainers on the Sensex.

11:03 am: The Bank of Baroda stock trading over 2 percent higher to 175.25 level on the BSE ahead of the lender's Q2 earnings set to be announced today.

10:57 am: The Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (P&G) stock was trading higher 0.81 percent or 70 points higher on the BSE after the firm reported a 10.64 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 115.56 crore for the first quarter ended September 30 aginst Rs 104.44 crore net profit in the year ago period. P&G follows July to June as fiscal year.

10:43 am: Bharti Infratel was trading 2.37 percent lower at 401.35 level on the BSE with its parent firm Bharti Airtel selling its stake worth about Rs 2,617 crore ($400 million) on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet. Bharti Airtel is offering to sell an about 3.5% stake in Bharti Infratel in a price range of Rs 400 to Rs 415.5 per share. The price range is a nil to 3.7% discount to Bharti Infratel's Monday closing price on the National Stock Exchange. The sale is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

10:39 am: State-owned United Bank of India has reported a net loss of Rs 344.83 crore in Q2 as provisioning for bad assets spiked substantially on mounting bad loans. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 43.53 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2016-17.

10:21 am: Retail inflation rose to 7-month high of 3.6% in October compared to 3.3% in September 2017 on the back of higher food, fuel and housing prices. The rate was 4.2% in October 2016.

9:55 am: Both FIIs and DIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 233.56 crore and Rs 268.77 crore, respectively.

9:43 am: Market breadth is positive with 1085 stocks trading higher against 705 falling on the BSE. 72 stocks were unchanged.

9:41 am: United Bank of India stock down 2.8 percent in early trade; company reported quarterly results on Monday

9:25 am: Jaiprakash Associates falls over 7% to 19.60 on the BSE after the Supreme Court on Monday directed the non-institutional directors of the infrastucture firm to appear in person before it next week and furnish details of their personal assets. The direction came in the wake of its September 11 directive to Jaypee Associates to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27 to protect the interests of homebuyers and creditors.

9: 18 am: Sun Pharma (0.64 percent), Eicher Motors (0.25 percent ) trading higher ahead of their Q2 earnings.

9:15 am: Rupee opens at 65.33 level compared to 65.42 on Monday.

8:55: Bata India, Eicher Motors, Gail, Godrej Industries, Grasim, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Reliance Capital and Sun Pharma Q2 are among key firms to announce their earnings today.

8:45: In Asia, markets are trading in red except Hang Seng and Nikkei taking cues from overnight soft closing in US and ahead of Chinese retail sales and IIP data scheduled later in the day.

European markets closed lower on Monday led by financial stocks as earnings numbers continued to be in the limelight and investors kept a close watch on Brexit talks developments.

US markets closed with minor gains. Upsides were capped by fall in General Electric shares and woes about tax reforms.