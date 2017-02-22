Sensex touches 100 pts, Nifty cracks 8,900 level after 6 months; RIL up 5%

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note on Wednesday on the back of stronger Asian cues and gains from previous trading session.

The market is inching towards record high levels, especially with the Nifty crossing its 8,900-mark for the first time since September 8.

The Nifty is merely 2.4 per cent away from its lifetime high of 9,119.20 points.

At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 28,849, up 88.36 points while the Nifty50 was trading 8,929, up 21.50 points.

"In next couple of trading sessions, the Nifty index is likely to extend this rally towards 8969. Hence, we continue to advise traders to trade with a positive bias and keep holding directional long positions by trailing a stop loss now at 8790 on a closing basis. The intraday supports for the Nifty index are placed around 8850 and 8800," said an Angel Broking Report.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gained 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Among the top performers in early trade was Reliance surging over 5 per cent followed by Axis Bank and Tata Motors.

Global Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.

China's Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.15 per cent, Hang Seng Index was ruling 197 points higher while Japan's Nikkei was down 25 points.

European equities put up a strong show with upbeat German and French factory activity data, with Germany's DAX rising to its highest in nearly two years.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Avergae rose 0.6 per cent on Tuesday to notch a record closing high for the eighth straight session, lifted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and Home Depot.

