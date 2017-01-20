Sensex plunges, Nifty jittery ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in

The Indian market opened on the downside shedding almost 81 points to 27,227.78 in early trade over lacklustre Asian cues and nervous investors awaiting Donald Trump's takeover as US President.

At 10.45 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 27,189, losing 119.45 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 8,403, down 31.25 points.

"Going forward, momentum traders should continue with their optimistic stance as long as 8,397-8,370 support remains unbroken. On the flipside, the immediate and strong resistance for Nifty is seen around the downside gap area of 8,460-8,510 created on November 11, 2016," said an Angel Broking report.

BSE Bankex and BSE Information Technology were the leading sectoral losers and shed 0.5 per cent each.

Shares of private lender Axis Bank plunged 5.63 per cent to Rs 457 on nervous selling by participants after it reported a whopping 73 per cent decline in net profit yesterday at Rs 580 crore for the October-December quarter.

Losses in ICICI Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, HDFC Ltd, Coal India, Hind Unilever and L&T stocks also kept the Sensex in the negative zone.

Global Markets

The gloom loomed over Asian markets as caution over shadowed better-than-expected China's fourth quarter GDP growth.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.68 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 0.11 per cent in early deals today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.37 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.