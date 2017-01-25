Sensex rallies over 100 pts, Nifty reclaims crucial 8,500-mark

At 9.55 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 27,496, up 120.67 points, while the Nifty50 was trading at 8,512, up 36.50 points.

"The index has finally surpassed the stiff hurdle 8460 and has moved much faster than we had anticipated it to. Undoubtedly, we would continue with our bullish approach in the market and now expect the Nifty to march towards 8510 - 8600," said an Angel Broking Report.

The broader Nifty hit 8,500 on opening, for the first time since November 10, 2016.

"Yesterday, we saw so many stocks soaring along with healthy volumes. We expect this activity to continue and hence, traders should keep hunting for individual stocks which may offer better trading (buying) opportunities and fetch higher returns as compared to the index,"added the report.

Tata Steel, HDFC, Axis Bank and Adani Ports led the day's rally gaining 2.15 per cent, 1.66 per cent, 1.55 per cent and 1.23 per cent on the BSE.

The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices recorded an uptick of 0.3 per cent, and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Airtel, however, slipped 3.8 per cent in early morning trade after the company reported a 55 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 503.7 crore as against Rs 1,108.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Global Markets

Asian stocks are set to hit a fresh 3-month high on Wednesday over the back of a stronger Wall Street as investors speculate US president Donald Trump to deliver his campaign promises.

China's Shanghai Composite Index was 7 points up, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was nearly 40 points up while Japan's Nikkei was surged over 1 per cent, gaining 213 points.

On Wall Street, investors were back in rally mode on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new records and lifting the dollar against the euro on renewed optimism about US President Donald Trump's policies.

The Dow rose 0.6% to 19,912, the S&P500 0.7% to 2,280 and the Nasdaq 0.8% to 5,600.