Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty breaches 8,150 level

The market rose in early trade on Friday, extending gains for the second consecutive day, amid Asian stocks trading mixed.

While the Sensex rose 179 points to 26,545 level in early trade, Nifty was up 56.75 points to 8159 level.

On the BSE, Shree Renuka Sugars (5.81 percent), Coromandel International (3.54 percent) were the top gainers.

Engineers India (5.98 percent), IDFC (2.44 percent) were the top losers on BSE.

Market breadth was positive with 1327 stocks trading higher against 326 stocks falling on the BSE.



In addition, the beginning of January series in the futures and options (F&O) space accelerated buying by participants, which supported the upside. The rupee was quoting higher by 16 paise against the dollar at 67.94 in early trade.

The barometer had closed at an almost two-week high by gaining 155.47 points in the previous session as December derivatives contracts expired amid recovery in the rupee.



Global markets



Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent to 19,067.74 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent to 21,970.92. China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,099.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.4 percent to 5,678.20. South Korean markets were closed for holiday.

Wall Street closed with slight losses on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,819.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,249.26 The Nasdaq composite lost 6.47 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,432.09.

