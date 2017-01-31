Sensex slides 91 pts, Nifty breaches 8,600-level ahead of Economic Survey

The Indian benchmark indices extended losses for the second session straight today as participants kept their bets to a minimum tracking the Economic Survey due later in the day.

Weak global cues contributed to the mood.

At 10.15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 27,757, down 91.90 points, while the Nifty was trading 8,597, down 35.40 points.

"The immediate support for the Nifty index is placed around 8600 - 8560; whereas the index is expected to rally up to 8678 - 8737 in the short term," said an Angel Broking report.

Sentiment remained conspicuously cautious as investors preferred to reduce their positions ahead of the Economic Survey due today and the Union budget tomorrow.

"Union Budget is lined up on Wednesday and hence, traders chose to stay quite two days ahead of it," the report added.

Coal India, GAIL, TCS and Axis Bank dragged the BSE index down, falling as much as 2.73 per cent.

Global Markets

A subdued trend in Asia coupled with a decline on the Wall Street after President Donald Trump's controversial crackdown on immigration and his plans to overhaul work-visa programmes dampened sentiment further here, traders added.

In the Asian region, most markets are closed today for a public holiday. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.33 per cent in early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.61 per cent lower yesterday.

(With inputs from PTI)

