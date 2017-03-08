Sensex snaps 29,000-mark to fall 97 pts, Nifty ends lower

The Indian stock market ended in the red as markets remaind cautious ahead of the exit polls data that is due tomorrow and results for assembly elections and US Federal Policy meet due later in the week.

The Nifty rebounded in midday trade led by the banking stocks like Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.

However, the bourse ended 0.25 per cent lower, falling 184 points at intra-day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 28,901, plunging 97.62 points while the Nifty50 breached its 8,950-mark to end at 8,924, down 22.60 points.

Among the top losers, Tata steel fell nealry 2 per cent, followed by ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys.

Metal Stocks were the biggest laggards on BSE Sensex with NALCO, NMDC, Vedanta and JSPL shedding 1.9-4.3 per cent.

Aviation stocks soared after the Delhi Government's announced of a massive cut in jet fuel tax to 1 per cent from 25 per cent in a bid to improve North-East connectivity.

Among the stocks that led the gain was SpiceJet, which surged over 7 per cent intraday and ended 2 per cent higher. Other major airlines such as Jet Airways and IndiGo also ended over 2 per cent higher.

Major Market Influencers

In the coming week, state elections results, including that of Uttar Pradesh, will have a key influence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of clinching a second term in 2019.

This has gripped investor sentiment and is seen has a key influencer of the market in the coming days.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on March 14-15 have markets anticipating a rate hike after recent hawkish comments by policymakers.

Global Markets

Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Wednesday as strong China trade data bolstered bets of a recovering global economy, though gains were capped by caution ahead of a widely expected US interest rate hike next week.



The China trade data pushed the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up by a quarter of a percent, putting it on track for a third consecutive day of gains. Mainland and Hong Kong stocks led gainers.

(With inputs from Reuters)