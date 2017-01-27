Sensex surges over 150 pts, Nifty50 touches crucial 8,650-level

The Indian markets rallied in morning trade tracking global markets after Dow Jones closed above its fresh lifetime high of 20,000-mark for the second day straight.



The benchmark indices maintained its positive form for the fourth day as the February derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive Asian cues.

At 9.50 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 27,861, up 153.25 points while the broader Nifty reclaimed is 8,650 in early trade and was trading at 8,645, up 42.85 points.

"For the coming session, 8560 - 8500 would now be seen as a strong support zone; whereas on the higher side, a move towards 8678 - 8737 is clearly visible now," said an Angel Broking report.

"It's quite possible that we may see profit booking or breather in coming days, but traders shouldn't expect any major reversal soon. The trend is quite strong and one should look to ride this tide," added the report.



The market was shut yesterday for the Republic Day.

Brokers said investors were busy creating new positions following the beginning of the February futures and options (F&O) series that led to the rally in the market.

Moreover, data showing that foreign as well as domestic institutional investors made sizeable buying on Wednesday buoyed sentiment.



Axis Bank, GAIL and ONGC were leading the market gains on Friday.

Global markets

Among Asian shares Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent on Friday.

However, South Korean markets will remain closed for holidays on Friday and Monday while Chinese markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trade on Friday, February 3. Taiwan is also closed for Lunar New Year and will reopen on Thursday, February 2.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, remaining above the 20,000 level topped on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs during the session but inched back down to close little changed after two days of strong gains.