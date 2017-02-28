Sensex trades flat; Coal India, Idea top losers

The BSE Sensex recovered close to 51 points while the Nifty50 scaled the 8,900-mark in early trade today as investors took to buying ahead of GDP data scheduled to be released later in the day amid firm global cues.

The 30-share index was ruling 28,863.41 led by consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, metal, auto and banking trading higher by up to 0.58 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too was up 13.80 points 8,910.50.

"We expect the index to hit new all time high soon. For the coming session, 8880 - 8850 would act as a strong support; whereas, on the upside, 8931 - 8982 would be seen as an immediate hurdle for the index," said an Angel Broking report.

Coal India was the top loser on Sensex shedding over 1 per cent after the company said the board of its subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields has approved a share buyback plan worth Rs 1,200 crore.

Idea Cellular shed nearly 5 per cent becoming the top loser on Nifty after Providence Equity Partners sold 3.3 per cent of its stake in the company through a block deal.

The block deal marks the complete exit of Providence from Idea Cellular.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors took off well today alongside a firming trend in other Asian markets. US President Donald Trump's speech at a joint session of Congress later in the day will also be keenly watched.

Global markets

Among the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite was up nearly 10 points, Hang Seng Index was down 14 points while Japan's Nikkei was ruling 125 points on the BSE.

On Wall Street, US stocks gained, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high at 0.08 per cent for a 12th straight session.