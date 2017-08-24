Stock market on a roll: Is there a case for dynamic mutual fund investment?

Stock markets have been on a roll so far this year with the Nifty crossing the 10,000 mark. After the recent rally of over 20 per cent during Jan-July this year, market experts are now expecting a correction sooner than later. Experts have been divided over the opinion on what could be a good avenue to invest in the present market scenario.



The market is already entering the correction mode and investors should look for options to minimize risk. There seem to be a good consensus on going for the dynamic equity fund.

Dynamic equity funds are actually dynamic asset allocation schemes, which switch allocation of funds in real time according to market condition. They are like ever- changing portfolios which can have 70-30 allocation percentage of equity and debt at one moment and 0-100 ratio at the next moment.







The fund managers keep a tab on market situations and allocate more funds to equity when they are cheap. When the market is on a high they can sell practically everything in equity and reallocate entire funds to debt instruments.

Let us take a look at dynamic equity funds and are they a safe bet in the present market scenario:

Why dynamic equity funds are a safe bet

The very nature of dynamic equity funds makes it a suitable investment in the current market scenario. The ability to switch assets between equity and debt and to do it in an automatic fashion makes it a suitable instrument for volatile as well as corrective markets.

No need to time the market



Another advantage of dynamic equity funds is that they don't require investors to be proactive and time the market. Investing in a volatile market situation requires expertise to time the market -the skill and intuition of going all-in or withdrawing; the knowledge of 'when' to buy and sell. First time investors who do not have the experience and expertise will find themselves at sea in such a market, the present scenario being a good example. Since in-house experts and seasoned fund managers manage dynamic equity funds, the investors remain practically free from any worries pertaining to their funds.

Suitable for an over-valued market



Dynamic equity funds are actually dynamic asset allocation schemes, which switch allocation of funds in real time according to market condition. A point in the case is Nifty's phenomenal rise, much of which is attributed to stretched valuation of domestic equities. Fund flow from domestic retail investors in form of heavy purchasing of mutual funds contributed much to this hyperbole, the buoyancy also got a fillip from economic and financial reforms as well as prospects of a good crop this monsoon. At one point of time, stocks in Nifty were trading at a staggering P/E ratio of 21.

No wonder, pundits are looking at this rise as 'unsustainable', with the Nifty tumbling soon after touching 10,000 mark. It is a fine example of an over-valued market where some stocks have appreciated 4000% since their inclusion in Nifty. Dynamic equity funds, by their very structure, provide cushion from such volatility and suit such over valued markets.

Not for High return chasers



One thing everybody seems to agree upon is dynamic equity funds under-perform in volatile markets. Nevertheless they carry the least risk of NAV erosion as funds migrate from equity to debt or arbitrage at so much as a hint of over valuation, eliminating risk of losses. People looking for a high returns must find some other high risk-high returns investment tools. Dynamic equity funds are meant for investors with a low risk appetite.



Tax Benefits

As mentioned earlier, dynamic equity funds have rebalancing portfolios and the ratio of funds allocation between equity and debt vary according to market situation. It has been seen that on an average dynamic equity funds are invested in 65% equities, allowing them to be treated as equity instrument for the purpose of tax. And if these funds are held for more than a year, the investor attracts zero capital gains tax, making the investment virtually tax free.

Disclaimer

Investment in dynamic equity funds are subject to market risks, you should read the documents carefully before investing. Investors should look to invest in established dynamic funds. There are a large number of reputed funds to choose from. One should first do some research on options available and compare return history of various funds before investing.



Adhil Shetty is CEO at BankBazaar.com

